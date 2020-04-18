Most Awaited Blockchain Identity Management Market Report:2020 Amazon.com, Civic Technologies, IBM, ShoCard, SecureKey Technologies

Block-chain technology is a peer-to-peer distribution of information that cannot be reversed. All “blocks” of information include a comprehensive and accurate record of all transactions that cannot be identified and securely changed with a password. Blockchain is used to create a platform that protects your identity from theft.

It also enables you to develop encrypted digital IDs that enable individuals to replace multiple user names and passwords, and provides comprehensive security features that can save customers and organizations resources and time.

It is difficult to steal such an identity from an individual. This solves the identity theft problem that often occurs with traditional identity management systems. The practice of using an authorized block chain may also provide a distributed registration method. An individual may obtain an identity that does not rely on a centralized authority and therefore cannot be controlled or intervened by a third party without the consent of the individual.

Companies Profiled in this Report includes,

Amazon.com, Civic Technologies, IBM, ShoCard, SecureKey Technologies

Blockchain technology can be applied to identity applications in areas such as birth certificates, e-residents, digital IDs, passports, marriage certificates, identification cards and online account login. Generating identities in a block chain gives individuals better control over their personal information and who they access.

Blockchain identity management market growth constructed on application

–End-point

–Network

–Infrastructure

End-user

Government

BFSI

Healthcare

Others

The study further presents the details on financial attributes such as pricing structures, shares and profit margins. Top level companies profiled in this report includes IBM Corporation, Civic Technologies, KYC-Chain Bitfury and others. The competitive landscape of theBlockchain Identity Management market has been provided by analyzing different successful and startups industries. The economic aspects of the businesses have been presented by using facts and figures.

