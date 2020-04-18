Orthodontic Supplies Market to Reflect Impressive Growth Rate by 2027 – Danaher, 3M, Dentsply Sirona., Henry Schein, Ultradent Products and DB Orthodontics

Orthodontist deals with the diagnosis, prevention, and correction of improper position of teeth and jaws. The maintenance of crooked teeth and teeth that do not fit together is difficult and such teeth are at risk of being lost early due to tooth decay and periodontal diseases. The aesthetic ceramic material and stainless steel brackets aid in orthodontic treatments dental displacements.

The orthodontic supplies market is anticipated to grow with a significant rate in the coming years, owing to factors such as, growing number of patients with malocclusions, jaw diseases and rise in number of oral diseases such as, dental cavities, oral cancers, periodontal diseases and other diseases and disorders. Increasing awareness about advanced orthodontic treatments, is expected to offer significant growth opportunities for the players operating in the orthodontic supplies market.

Key Players Influencing the Market:

1. Danaher.

2. 3M

3. ALIGN TECHNOLOGY, INC.

4. AMERICAN ORTHODONTICS

5. G&H Orthodontics.

6. Dentsply Sirona.

7. Henry Schein, Inc.

8. Ultradent Products, Inc

9. DB Orthodontics

10. Orthodontics, Inc.

The global orthodontic supplies market is segmented on the basis of product, patient, and geography. The product segment includes, fixed braces, removable braces, adhesives, and accessories. The fixed braces product segment is further sub segmented into brackets, ligatures, springs, anchorage appliances, and archwires. On the basis of patients, the orthodontic supplies market is segmented into children, adults and teenagers.

The orthodontic supplies market report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global orthodontic supplies market based on product, and patient. It also provides market size and forecast till 2027 for overall Orthodontic Supplies market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 13 counties globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the market in these regions.

