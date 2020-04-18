Potential Impact of COVID-19 on Benzyl Butyl Phthalate (BBP) Market Overall Study Report Analysis 2019-2025

Benzyl Butyl Phthalate (BBP) Market report 2018, discusses various factors driving or restraining the market, which will help the future market to grow with promising CAGR. The Benzyl Butyl Phthalate (BBP) Market research Reports offers an extensive collection of reports on different markets covering crucial details. The report studies the competitive environment of the Benzyl Butyl Phthalate (BBP) Market is based on company profiles and their efforts on increasing product value and production.

COVID-19 Impact on Benzyl Butyl Phthalate (BBP) Market

Adapting to the recent novel COVID-19 pandemic, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global Benzyl Butyl Phthalate (BBP) market is included in the present report. The influence of the novel coronavirus pandemic on the growth of the Benzyl Butyl Phthalate (BBP) market is analyzed and depicted in the report.

In terms of geography, the rapidly expanding market in the Asia Pacific is anticipated to fuel the demand for benzyl butyl phthalate (BBP). Rapid growth in the construction activities especially in the high growth nations such as China, India and other South East Asian countries are expected to be the major demand markets for flooring and adhesive & sealant applications of benzyl butyl phthalate (BBP). Furthermore, rapid urbanization in these high GDP nations is instilling a demand for infrastructure, building and construction projects. In North America and Europe the rising awareness and health consciousness has concluded in a shift towards biobased alternatives to phthalates including benzyl butyl phthalates (BBP). In Europe, benzyl butyl phthalate (BBP) is being gradually phased out with only two manufactures producing it at present. This move is in accordance with the strict regulations introduced by REACH against toxic products such as phthalates including benzyl butyl phthalate (BBP). In North America, Canada has banned the use of benzyl butyl phthalate (BBP) in children toys and child care products while in the U.S. it has been listed as a developmental toxicant in 2005 by Office of Environmental Health Hazard Assessment (OEHHA) based in California.

Some of the players in the benzyl butyl phthalate (BBP) market include Alfa Aesar (Johnson Matthey Company), Ferro Corporation and Hallstar Company among others.

