Potential Impact of COVID-19 on Directional Drilling Market Size, Share, Application Analysis, Regional Outlook, Growth Trends, Key Players, Competitive Strategies and Forecasts to 2070

The key players covered in this study

Schlumberger

Halliburton

Baker Hughes/GE

CNPC

Weatherford International

Nabors industries

Sinopec Oilfield Service Corporation

China Oilfield Services

Cathedral Energy Services

Gyrodata

Anton Oilfield Services Group

ZPEC

Jindal Drilling & Industries

Scientific Drilling International

LEAM Drilling Services

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Inclination Directional Well

Horizontal Well

Inclination directional well revenues are the highest in the global market for directional drilling, accounting for nearly 70 percent of the marker.

Market segment by Application, split into

Onshore

Offshore

In terms of the global market for directional drilling by application, the onshore market share is the highest at 83.31%, and the offshore market share is 16.69%.

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

North America

Europe

China

India

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Directional Drilling status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Directional Drilling development in North America, Europe, China and India.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Directional Drilling are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

