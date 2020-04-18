Potential Impact of COVID-19 on Lithium-Ion Battery Pack Market worldwide growing by size, share, demand, regional analysis by 2025

COVID-19 (Coronavirus) has resulted in many advantages and disadvantages for companies in the Lithium-Ion Battery Pack market. Research report of this Lithium-Ion Battery Pack market is highlights key strategies that can help reduce the impact of COVID-19 on diverse business practices.

In 2018, LG Chem- a leading manufacturer of electric car batteries- had a strategic tie-up with Mahindra and Mahindra, an Indian multinational car manufacturing corporation. As per this tie-up, LG chem will be supplying lithium-ion battery cells to Mahindra, as the latter is vying to expand its business of electric vehicles. The agreement further states that LG Chem will develop battery modules for ‘Mahindra Electric Mobility’, a unit of Mahindra, which in turn will be creating battery packs, for both the parent and customers.

In 2019, Panasonic Corporation- a Japanese multinational electronics corporation- entered into a joint venture with Toyota Motor Corporation, a Japanese multinational automotive manufacturer. The joint venture reflects the objective of Japan-based companies to emerge as global players in the battery market space, which, in turn, is instrumental for developing affordable electric vehicles.

Other players operating in the lithium-ion battery pack market and profiled in the report include BYD, Automotive Energy Supply Corporation (AESC), Contemporary Amperex Technology Co. Limited, (CATL), East Penn Manufacturing Co., Guoxuan High-Tech, Lishen Battery, Hoppecke Batterien GmbH & Co. KG., Leoch International Technology Ltd., China Aviation Lithium Battery Co., Ltd (CALB), CBAK Energy Technology, Inc., Lithium Energy Japan, Wanxiang Import & Export Co., Ltd., Tianneng Power International Co., Ltd., Coslight Technology International Group Co., Ltd., EnerSys, Toshiba Corporation, and others.

Manufacturers of Lithium-Ion Battery Pack Focus on Voltage & Runtime Considerations for Effective Product Development

Lithium-ion battery pack is emerging as a viable proposition across multiple end-use applications in terms of meeting high energy-storage requirements. Accordingly, manufacturers of lithium-ion battery pack are focusing on voltage and runtime considerations, which differs from application to application, in order to develop effective products. In addition, manufacturers in the lithium-ion battery pack market are paying utmost attention to various size, weight, and environmental limitations during product development, to boost brand positioning via responsible offerings.

The cell type, cylindrical, pouch, or prismatic, is determined by the target application and associated requirements. However, the lithium-ion battery pack market is witnessing a noticeable inclination of a majority of end-users toward cylindrical cell type as it offers the best performance at low cost. Manufacturers, by analyzing end-user inclination and preferences, are focusing on development of distinguishable products at affordable prices.

