RFID in Healthcare Market: Global Demand Analysis, Opportunity Outlook and Forecasts to 2027

Radio-Frequency Identification (RFID) uses radio waves to read and capture information stored on a tag attached to an object. The tag can be read from several feet distance and it does not need to be in direct line-of-sight of the reader. RFID technology is used in patient safety, supply chain applications, and in quality assurance applications. The technology can be deployed in hospitals and clinics to improve patient flow, reduce medial errors, improve asset utilization rates, and manage inventories & implants, among others.

Improvement of inventory management in hospitals, pharmacies, & biotechnology companies, low-cost and high efficiency of the RFID systems, patient safety by healthcare providers, and adoption of automated process in hospitals & pharmacies is expected to drive the growth of the market. Moreover, government policies to refine tracking system for medical devices and biological products is expected to provide opportunity for the growth of RFID in Healthcare market during the forecast period.

Leading RFID in Healthcare Market Players:

3M

Hitachi, Ltd.

NewAge Industries, Inc.

AAID Security Solutions, Inc.

Motorola Mobility LLC

IBM

Siemens AG

ACC Systems Incorporated

BearingPoint

AMERICAN RFID SOLUTIONS, LLC

RFID in Healthcare Market to 2027 – Global Analysis and forecast is a specialized and in-depth study of the RFID in Healthcare with a focus on the global market trends. The report provides an overview of global RFID in Healthcare Market with detailed market segmentation by components, end users and regions. Major regions covered in the report are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America and Central America (SCAM), which is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. Furthermore, the provide market size and forecast till 2027 for overall RFID in Healthcare Market at global, regional and country level.

The RFID in Healthcare Market report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It also evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend and offers exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions.

Also, key RFID in Healthcare Market players influencing the market are profiled in the study along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. The report also focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, products and services offered, financial information of last 3 years, key development in past five years.

