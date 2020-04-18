Shipbuilding Market Future Scope, Strategy and Outlook Till 2027

The shipbuilding market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to driving factors such as an increase in sea-borne trade practices coupled with the growing number of manufacturing facilities. Improvement in transportation services is further expected to fuel market growth. Whereas, regulations & policies related to environment control may hamper the growth of the shipbuilding market. On the other hand, design modification and introduction of airbags is expected to bring new opportunities for the shipbuilding market in the coming years.

Shipbuilding industry is responsible for manufacturing various types of ships for different applications. These may include vessels, cargo, roll-on/roll-off ships, crafts, passenger ships, and others. Due to the increase in sea-borne trade and relaxation in trade barriers the demand for ships is likely to increase in coming years, creating a favorable market landscape for manufacturers and other key players.

The report analyzes factors affecting shipbuilding market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period, i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the shipbuilding market in these regions.

The reports cover key developments in the shipbuilding market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved the way for the expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market players from shipbuilding market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for shipbuilding in the global market. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the shipbuilding market.

DSME Co., Ltd.

Hanjin Heavy Industries Co., Ltd.

Hyundai Heavy Industries Co., Ltd.

Imabari shipbuilding Co., Ltd.

MEYER WERFT GmbH & Co. KG

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd.

Oshima Shipbuilding Co., Ltd.

Samsung Heavy Industries Co., Ltd

Shanghai Waigaoqiao Shipbuilding Co., Ltd.

TSUNEISHI SHIPBUILDING Co., Ltd.

The global shipbuilding market is segmented on the basis of type of ship and process. Based on type of ship, the market is segmented as cargo, vessel, container, tanker, multi-purpose ship, car and passenger ferry, and others. On the basis of the process, the market is segmented as designing, production planning, cutting and processing, assembling, and launching and outfitting.

