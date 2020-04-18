The Economic Impact of Coronavirus on Air Traffic Control (ATC) Equipment Market Market Sales and Forecast Analyzed in a New Research Study
In 2029, the Air Traffic Control (ATC) Equipment market is spectated to surpass ~US$ xx Mn/Bn with a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period.
In the Air Traffic Control (ATC) Equipment market research study, 2018 is considered as the base year, and 2019-2029 is considered as the forecast period to predict the market size.
The report on the Air Traffic Control (ATC) Equipment market provides a bird's eye view of the current proceeding within the Air Traffic Control (ATC) Equipment market. Further, the report also takes into account the impact of the novel COVID-19 pandemic on the Air Traffic Control (ATC) Equipment market and offers a clear assessment of the projected market fluctuations during the forecast period.
Global Air Traffic Control (ATC) Equipment market report on the basis of market players
The report examines each Air Traffic Control (ATC) Equipment market player according to its market share, production footprint, and growth rate.
The following manufacturers are covered:
Thales Group.
LEMZ
Harris Corp.
Indra Sistemas SA
Raytheon
Cobham Plc
Advanced Navigation & Positioning Corporation
BAE Systems Plc
Northrop Grumman Corp
Frequentis AG
Sierra Nevada Corporation
Lockheed Martin Corporation
Telephonics Corp.
Siqura B. V.
Aeronav Group
Warren-Knight
Kongsberg Gallium
Searidge Technologies Inc.
Jezetek
Wisesoft
Glarun
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Segment by Type
ATC Communications Equipment
ATC Navigation Equipment
ATC Surveillance Equipment
Segment by Application
Commercial Aircraft
Private Aircraft
Military Aircraft
Research Methodology of Air Traffic Control (ATC) Equipment Market Report
The global Air Traffic Control (ATC) Equipment market study covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to calculate and authenticate the market size of the Air Traffic Control (ATC) Equipment market, and predict the scenario of various sub-markets in the overall market. Primary and secondary research has been thoroughly performed to analyze the prominent players and their market share in the Air Traffic Control (ATC) Equipment market. Further, all the numbers, segmentation, and shares have been gathered using authentic primary and secondary sources.
