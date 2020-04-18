The impact of the coronavirus on the Ductile Iron Pipes Market: Future Scenarios and Business Opportunity Analysis 2027

Analysis of the Global Ductile Iron Pipes Market

A recent market research report on the Ductile Iron Pipes market published by Fact.MR is an in-depth assessment of the current landscape of the market. Further, the report sheds light on the different segments of the Ductile Iron Pipes market and provides a thorough understanding of the growth potential of each market segment over the forecast period (20XX-20XX).

According to the analysts at Fact.MR, the Ductile Iron Pipes market is evenly poised to register a CAGR growth of ~XX% during the assessment and surpass a value of ~US$ XX by the end of 2029. The report analyzes the micro and macro-economic factors that are likely to impact the growth of the Ductile Iron Pipes market in the upcoming years.

Key Insights Enclosed in the Report

Key technological advancement related to the Ductile Iron Pipes

Assessment of the product pricing strategies of prominent market players

Country-wise analysis of the Ductile Iron Pipes market and the impact of COVID-19 in different regions

Analysis of the supply-demand ratio, value chain, consumption and more

Adoption of the Ductile Iron Pipes in various end-use industries

Segmentation of the Ductile Iron Pipes Market

The presented report dissects the Ductile Iron Pipes market into different segments and ponders over the current and future prospects of each segment. The report depicts the year-on-year growth of each segment and touches upon the different factors that are likely to influence the growth of each market segment.

Higher Overall Costs Will Impede the Market Growth of Ductile Iron Pipes

The cost associated with ductile iron pipes is higher as compared to the other piping solutions such as PVC, HDPE etc. The overall cost including material cost, external protection cost along with the installation cost adds up and that makes ductile iron pipes costlier than other alternatives. Although, ductile iron pipes have a life span of over 100 years, still the longevity of ductile iron pipes has plummeted because of their thinner walls and greater susceptibility to corrosion, as per National Taxpayers Union. Furthermore, an increase in the use of recycled ductile iron in the manufacture of pipes can lead to acceleration of corrosion because of the inferior quality of the material of recycled scrap iron. A reduction in the quality of ductile iron reduces the service life of pipes to less than 50 years. Hence, such factors tend to hinder the adoption of ductile iron pipes.

Moreover, ductile iron pipes are prone to corrosion and leaks. When these pipes are used in underground applications, they affect the quality of soil and make it infertile. Corroded pipes lead to leakage of fluid and break failure. Moreover, ductile iron pipes pose a risk to public health since potable water is exposed to non-certified surfaces. Hence, all such factors tend to restrict the Global ductile iron pipes market at a nominal level.

Asian Region to Maintain the Dominance under Global Ductile Iron Pipes Market

On the basis of regional split, the global ductile iron pipes market covers six major regions including North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia & Oceania and Middle East & Africa. Of these, East Asia along with South Asia & Oceania account for nearly 50% of the ductile iron pipes market in terms of volume. Presence of majority of key players, high agricultural output, government initiatives towards water & waste water management are some of the prominent factors providing a boost to the Asian ductile Iron pipes market. Moreover, other overseas manufacturers such as Saint Gobain PAM etc. are also inclined towards expanding their businesses into the Asian countries owing to the increasing ductile iron pipes demand from the region along with comparatively cheap labor. Furthermore, ever increasing population estimates in Asian countries, increasing grey iron & cast iron production, rapid urbanization & industrialization coupled with focus towards changing the aging water infrastructure are the factors waving towards higher adoption of ductile iron pipes in the region till 2029. With the aforementioned factors, the South Asia & Oceania ductile iron pipes market is expected to grow two times the growth of Global GDP.

COVID-19 Analysis

The report encompasses the major developments within the global Ductile Iron Pipes market amidst the novel COVID-19 pandemic. The report offers a thorough understanding of the different aspects of the market that are likely to be feel the impact of the pandemic.

Important doubts related to the Ductile Iron Pipes market clarified in the report:

Which regional market is expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period? How has the surging prices of raw materials impacted the growth of the Ductile Iron Pipes market? Why are market players focusing on R&D and innovations? Are market players expanding their global presence? If yes, how? What are the key strategies market players should focus on to improve their market position post the COVID-19 pandemic?

