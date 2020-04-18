The impact of the coronavirus on the Emerging Opportunities in Automotive Lithium Ion Battery Pack Market with Current Trends Analysis

The latest study on the Automotive Lithium Ion Battery Pack market presented by MRRSE is a valuable source of data for market participants vying to establish a strong foothold in the current Automotive Lithium Ion Battery Pack market landscape. The thorough assessment of the Automotive Lithium Ion Battery Pack market provides domestic as well as international market players a clear picture of the prospective growth opportunities in various regions.

The report suggests that the Automotive Lithium Ion Battery Pack market is expected to reach a market value of ~US$ XX in 2019 and likely to grow at a CAGR of ~XX% during the forecast period (2019-2029). The leading factors that are likely to impact the growth of the Automotive Lithium Ion Battery Pack market through the assessment period are thoroughly discussed in the report.

Segments of the Automotive Lithium Ion Battery Pack Market Evaluated in the Report:

Competitive Analysis

The competitive analysis chapter of the report sheds light on the major developments of the prominent players operating in the Automotive Lithium Ion Battery Pack market. The report provides information related to the recent mergers, acquisitions, partnerships, and other strategic alliances within the Automotive Lithium Ion Battery Pack market. Further, the pricing, sales, promotional, and marketing strategies of each company are enclosed in the report.

Market: Dynamics

Growth of the global automotive lithium ion battery packs market is mainly bound to various macro-economic and micro-economic factors. The report reveals that the global automotive lithium ion battery packs market is mainly driven by growing need for environment-friendly batteries in the automotive industry. As the government in various countries are increasingly taking initiatives to encourage adoption of the hybrid and plug-in hybrid automotive for public transportation, demand for the automotive lithium ion battery packs is expected to remain high. In addition, manufacturers in the electronic industry are also witnessing significant demand for the automotive lithium ion batteries attributed to growing need for better battery life in the smartphones, laptops, tablets and power tools.

Moreover, the report also reveals that the leading market players in the automotive industry are increasingly entering into collaborations to gain a competitive edge over the other market players in the global market. Through collaborations the leading market players are focusing on developing prismatic cell batteries and solid state batteries. Increasing number of collaborations in the global automotive lithium ion battery packs market is expected to underscore lucrative growth opportunities. These factors are further expected to contribute towards growth of the global automotive lithium ion battery packs market significantly.

Global Automotive Lithium Ion Battery Packs Market: Segmentation

In the next section, the global automotive lithium ion battery packs market is segmented as battery capacity, vehicle, vehicle type, and region. On the basis of battery capacity, the global market is segmented as less than 20 KWH, 21-40 and more than 41. Based on vehicle, the global market is segmented as hybrid electric vehicle (HEV), plug-in-hybrid vehicles (PHEV) and full battery electric vehicle (BEV). By vehicle type, the global market is segmented as passenger car, LCV, HCV and others.

Global Automotive Lithium Ion Battery Packs Market: Competition

Key players operating in the global automotive lithium ion battery packs market are GS Yuasa Corporation, Panasonic Corporation, Automotive Energy Supply Corporation, LG Chem Ltd., BYD Company Limited, Tesla Motors, Inc., Samsung SDI Co., Ltd., Hitachi Chemical Company, Ltd., Johnson Controls International Plc., Narada Power Source Co. Ltd., Tianneng Power International Co., Ltd., Wanxiang Group Corporation, Furukawa Electric Co., Ltd., Crown Battery Corporation, Leoch International Technology Ltd., EnerSys, Hoppecke Batterien GmbH & Co. KG., Coslight Technology International Group Co., Ltd., Toshiba Corporation and East Penn Manufacturing Co.

COVID-19 Impact on Automotive Lithium Ion Battery Pack Market

Adapting to the recent novel COVID-19 pandemic, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global Automotive Lithium Ion Battery Pack market is included in the present report. The influence of the novel coronavirus pandemic on the growth of the Automotive Lithium Ion Battery Pack market is analyzed and depicted in the report.

