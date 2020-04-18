The Potential Impact of Coronavirus (COVID-19) for Next Generation Stevia Market – Key Players, Applications, Outlook, SWOT Analysis and Forecast to 2028

An unprecedented outbreak of the COVID-19 (Coronavirus) has forced many stakeholders to streamline their business operations. With the help of in-depth insights about how leading players are tackling the Coronavirus, companies can be abreast with the latest industry happenings. Our latest research study on the Next Generation Stevia market can leverage your business skills on mitigating the impact of COVID-19 on your revenue.

The report on the Next Generation Stevia market provides a detailed outlook about the current proceedings within the market landscape. Further, the report ponders over the various agents that are likely to impact the overall dynamics of the Next Generation Stevia market over the forecast period (2019-2029) including the growth opportunities, current trends, limitations, and more.

As per the report analysis conducted by Persistence Market Research (PMR), the global Next Generation Stevia market is expected to register a CAGR growth of ~XX% during the assessment period and attain a value of ~US$XX by the end of 2029. The report sheds light about promising growth potentials of the Next Generation Stevia market which is largely influenced by a range of drivers including, emphasis on innovation by market players, investments, research spending, and regulatory policies among others.

The report offers critical insights related to the emerging and prominent companies operating in the Next Generation Stevia market. The revenue generated, market presence, product range, and financials of each company are enclosed in the report.

The regional landscape section of the Next Generation Stevia market exhibits resourceful insights related to the scenario of the Next Generation Stevia market in different regions. Further, the market attractiveness analysis of each region provides companies a bird’s eye view of the overall growth potential in each regional market.

The report provides an in-depth understanding of the various end-users of the Next Generation Stevia market, along with the market share, size, and revenue generated by each end-user.

Some of the key players operating in the global next generation stevia market are Cargill, Incorporated, PureCircle, GLG Life Tech Corporation, Ingredion Incorporated, SweeGen among others. Global rising demand for natural sweeteners coupled with rising obese and diabetic population has resulted in introduction of sweeteners delivering sugar like sweetness and zero calories without any side effects thus creating market opportunity for next generation stevia based sweeteners. Such next generation stevia sweetener offers feasible pricing, sustained availability and consistent quality.

Key Developments In Global Next Generation Stevia Market

In 2017, SweeGen, which is a U.S. based manufacturer of non-caloric, non-GMO sweeteners several industries and Ingredion Incorporated, a leading global provider of ingredient solutions to diversified industries, announced the approval of SweeGen's next generation stevia sweetener, Reb M sweetener derived from the stevia leaf for use in food and beverage.

In 2017, Evolva entered into collaboration with Cargill Inc. which is a U.S. based manufacturer and provider of food, agriculture, financial and industrial services globally for the introduction of next generation stevia sweetener, EverSweet.

Opportunities for Next Generation Stevia Market Participants

Increasing number of manufacturers are investing in the technologies that enable development and production of next generation stevia sweeteners for sugar reduction thus, contributing towards the global next generation stevia market since the approval of stevia in 2008 as a commercial ingredient in food and beverages industry, stevia based products have experienced tremendous growth in the global market which is one of the prime factors towards the growing popularity of next generation stevia in the near future.

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Peru, Chile, Rest of LATAM)

Europe (Germany, Italy, U.K, Spain, France, Nordic countries, BENELUX, Russia, Poland, and Rest of Europe)

East Asia (Japan, South Korea, and China)

South Asia (India, Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Thailand, Rest of South Asia)

Oceania (Australia, and New Zealand)

Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries, Turkey, Iran, Israel, S. Africa, Rest of MEA)

