Weekly Update: Global Coronavirus Impact and Implications on Acrylic Fibre Market 2025: Industry Growth, Trends Analysis and Forecast

The global Acrylic Fibre market reached ~US$ xx Mn in 2019 and is anticipated grow at a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2019-2029. In this Acrylic Fibre market study, the following years are considered to predict the market footprint:

History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2025

The business intelligence study of the Acrylic Fibre market covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units). In a bid to recognize the growth prospects in the Acrylic Fibre market, the market study has been geographically fragmented into important regions that are progressing faster than the overall market. Each segment of the Acrylic Fibre market has been individually analyzed on the basis of pricing, distribution, and demand prospect for the Global region.

Market Segmentation

By Fibre Form

Staple

Filament

By Dyeing Method

Acid

Gel

Undyed

By Blending

Wool

Cotton

Others

By End Use

Apparels

Home Furnishing

Industrial

Outdoor

By Region

North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

APEJ

Japan

Middle East and Africa (MEA)

The gel dying segment is estimated to exhibit a CAGR of 3.8% over the forecast period

The gel dyeing segment is estimated to register a CAGR of 3.8% over the forecast period, creating total incremental opportunity of US$ 1,100.85 Mn between 2016 and 2026.

The staple fibre segment is likely to possess more than 60% share in the total incremental opportunity created between 2016 and 2026

The staple fibre segment is expected to hold a disproportionately large share in the global acrylic fibre market throughout the forecast period, accounting for more than 60% share in the total incremental opportunity created between 2016 and 2026.

Cotton blending segment is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 3.7% over the forecast period

The cotton blending segment is anticipated to register a CAGR of 3.7% over the forecast period. When used in blend with other materials, acrylic fibre enhances the physical and chemical characteristics of the end product; therefore, acrylic fibre increasingly finds use in blend applications.

Apparels end-use segment is estimated to create a significant incremental opportunity between 2016 and 2026

The apparels end-use segment is projected to register a CAGR of 3.6% over the forecast period, creating significant incremental opportunity between 2016 and 2026.

Lucrative opportunities for the global acrylic fibre market lie in the APEJ region

In terms of market value, the APEJ acrylic fibre market is projected to increase at a value CAGR of 4.4% over the forecast period, while markets in Japan, U.S., and Europe are expected to register a below average CAGR. Growth in the APEJ acrylic fibre market is largely attributed to a growing use of acrylic fibre for various applications along with macroeconomic growth of the population driven textile industry in the region.

Leading market players are focussing on adopting environment friendly production processes

Some key players in the global acrylic fibre market are Aksa Akrilik Kimya Sanayii A.?. (Aksa), Dralon, Aditya Birla Group, Jilin Chemical Fiber Group Company, TAEKWANG INDUSTRIAL CO. LTD., Exlan Japan Co. Ltd., Kaneka Corporation, Indian Acrylics Limited, Pasupati Acrylon Ltd., and Vardhman Acrylics Ltd. There are various stringent environmental regulations worldwide on the production of acrylic fibre and hence producers are directing their efforts to ensure compliance by adopting an environment friendly production process.

Each market player encompassed in the Acrylic Fibre market study is assessed according to its market share, production footprint, current launches, agreements, ongoing R&D projects, and business tactics. In addition, the Acrylic Fibre market study scrutinizes the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats (SWOT) analysis.

COVID-19 Impact on Acrylic Fibre Market

Adapting to the recent novel COVID-19 pandemic, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global Acrylic Fibre market is included in the present report. The influence of the novel coronavirus pandemic on the growth of the Acrylic Fibre market is analyzed and depicted in the report.

What insights readers can gather from the Acrylic Fibre market report?

A critical study of the Acrylic Fibre market on the basis of segment 1, segment 2 and segment 3.

Learn the behavior pattern of every Acrylic Fibre market player – product launches, expansions, collaborations and acquisitions in the market currently.

Examine and study the progress outlook of the global Acrylic Fibre landscape, which includes, revenue, production & consumption and historical & forecast.

Understand important drivers, restraints, opportunities, and trends (DROT Analysis).

Important trends, such as carbon footprint, R&D developments, prototype technologies, and globalization.

The Acrylic Fibre market report answers the following queries:

Which players hold the significant Acrylic Fibre market share and why? What strategies are the Acrylic Fibre market players forming to gain a competitive edge? Why region is expected to lead the global Acrylic Fibre market? What factors are negatively affecting the Acrylic Fibre market growth? What will be the value of the global Acrylic Fibre market by the end of 2029?

