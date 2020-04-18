Weekly Update: Global Coronavirus Impact and Implications on Oral Hygiene Market 2025: Industry Growth, Trends Analysis and Forecast

COVID-19 (Coronavirus) has resulted in many advantages and disadvantages for companies in the Oral Hygiene market. Research report of this Oral Hygiene market is highlights key strategies that can help reduce the impact of COVID-19 on diverse business practices.

Analysts of Fact.MR, in a recently published market study, shares important factors that are expected to shape the growth of the Oral Hygiene market over the forecast period.

According to the report, the Oral Hygiene market is poised to register a CAGR growth throughout the forecast period owing to several key factors including growing investments in the Oral Hygiene space, innovations with a rise in the number of research and development projects.

Important doubts pertaining to the Oral Hygiene market addressed in the report:

What are the different micro and macro-economic factors that are expected to influence the growth of the Oral Hygiene market? What are the latest developments and strategic alliances in the Oral Hygiene market? What is the key trends and opportunities that can be observed in the current Oral Hygiene market landscape? How are market players adapting to evolving regulatory policies?

The Oral Hygiene market study provides a detailed understanding of the major players operating in the Oral Hygiene market. Some of the leading players discussed

Oral Hygiene market segments covered in the report:

Online Sales Show Impressive Potential for Growth in Global Oral Hygiene Market

The ecommerce revolution has taken some huge strides in the recent years, impacting different industry verticals. However, it has had little impact on the global oral hygiene market. Online sales bags a mere market share of 13.0% in terms of revenue. However, there could be aggressive improvement observed in the coming years as emerging regions in APEJ see increased internet connectivity. The 7.0% CAGR of APEJ could be evident of this possibility. Increasing awareness among people about maintaining their well-being is envisioned to stimulate the rise of more sales of oral hygiene products.

The global oral hygiene market marks the presence of leading companies such as Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, Lion Corporation, Unilever PLC, The Himalaya Drug Company, and The Procter & Gamble Company.

Comprehensive SWOT analysis of established market players is provided in the report along with critical data including the sales strategy, marketing strategy and pricing strategy adopted by each market player.

Key takeaways that add value to our client’s business needs?