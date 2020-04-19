Addressing the potential impact of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) on Sterilization Equipment Market- By Type, Component, Industry, Region – Market Size, Demand Forecasts, Company Profiles, Industry Trends and Updates (2019-2025)

The latest report on the Sterilization Equipment market provides an out an out analysis of the various factors that are projected to define the course of the Sterilization Equipment market during the forecast period. The current trends that are expected to influence the future prospects of the Sterilization Equipment market are analyzed in the report. Further, a quantitative and qualitative assessment of the various segments of the Sterilization Equipment market is included in the report along with relevant tables, figures, and graphs. The report also encompasses valuable insights pertaining to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global Sterilization Equipment market.

The report reveals that the Sterilization Equipment market is expected to witness a CAGR growth of ~XX% over the forecast period (2019-2029) and reach a value of ~US$ XX towards the end of 2019. The regulatory framework, R&D activities, and technological advancements relevant to the Sterilization Equipment market are enclosed in the report.

The report also profiles the major players in the market in terms of various attributes such as company overview, financial overview, product portfolio, business strategies, and recent developments. Major players operating in the global sterilization equipment market include 3M, Advanced Sterilization Products Services, Inc., Belimed AG, Cantel Medical Corp., Getinge Group, SAKURA SI CO., LTD., STERIS Corporation, and TSO3, Inc. These players are adopting organic and inorganic growth strategies in order to expand product offerings, strengthen geographical reach, increase customer base, and garner market share.

Global Sterilization Equipment Market, by Method

Heat sterilization/High-temperature Sterilization Autoclaves Hot Air Ovens

Low-temperature Sterilization Ethylene Oxide Sterilization Hydrogen Peroxide Gas Plasma Others

Ionizing radiation Sterilization Gamma Sterilization Electron Beam Sterilization Others

Filtration sterilization

Global Sterilization Equipment Market, by End-user

Hospitals and Diagnostic Centers

Pharmaceuticals Companies

Educational Institutes

Medical Device Companies

Global Sterilization Equipment Market, by Region

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany U.K. France Italy Spain Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific India Japan China Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa South Africa GCC Countries Rest of Middle East & Africa



