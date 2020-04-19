Coronavirus and Microsurgery Industry

Microsurgery Market, By Procedure (Free Flap Tissue Transfer, Transplantation, Replantation, Vascular Anastomoses), By Application (Neurosurgery, Ophthalmology, General Surgery, Oncology, Reconstructive and Plastic Surgery) opportunities and forecast 2020-2026

Microsurgery is one of well-known medical processes within surgical industry. Formerly, these methods were done to cure skin conditions; though, nowadays, the microsurgery has wide range of uses. Despite saturation in the developed countries, market for the microsurgery in life science and healthcare is expected to grow.

The increasing occurrence of the diseases such as melanoma, breast cancer, and non-melanoma skin cancer, prostate cancer, barrette’s esophagus, and others are major drivers boosting market growth. On the other hand, the high cost of surgery procedures and the complications associated with the surgery along with the limitations due to the patient’s anatomy are expected to hamper growth of the market.

Market Segmentation

By Procedure

Transplantation

Free Flap Tissue Transfer

Replantation

Vascular Anastomoses

By Application

General Surgery

Ophthalmology

Neurosurgery

Reconstructive & Plastic Surgery

Oncology

By Geography

North America US Canada

Europe UK Germany France Italy Spain Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific Japan China India Australia South Korea Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA Brazil Saudi Arabia UAE Rest of LAMEA



Segment Overview

The market growth is accredited to continuous development of advanced technologies and strong demand for the surgical technology in the developing countries from APAC region would drive growth of microsurgery market. Furthermore, the rising incidence of diseases including prostate cancer, breast cancer, and non-melanoma skin cancer, melanoma, barrette’s esophagus, and others is further expected to drive market growth.

Further, according to World Health Organization (WHO), almost 2 to 3 million of non-melanoma skin cancers and around 132,000 of melanoma skin cancers cases take place each year worldwide. The growing demand for the microsurgery in the developing countries will result in more noteworthy market development that will benefit global microsurgery industry. Conversely, side-effects and complications related to surgery, high costs, and restriction due to patient’s anatomy are probable to hinder growth of the market.

Regional Overview

The North America is projected to dominate global microsurgery market over the forecast period. The growing prevalence of the diseases such as arthritis and cataract, along with rising demand for various aesthetic procedures within region are few of the main driving factors for market growth. The European market on the other hand for microsurgery is anticipated to be second-largest during forecast period. Growing prevalence of the diseases such as arthritis, medical complications associated to the neurosurgery has augmented healthcare demands for diagnosis and treatment of arthritis and cataract within the region is anticipated to boost growth of the market in the region.

Asia-Pacific is projected to be fastest-growing market due to rising geriatric population, and increasing incidence of dental diseases have increased the growth of market. Additionally, improving healthcare infrastructure has further increased the number of various research activities in region. Additionally, the market in Middle East and Africa is anticipated to witness stable growth due to inadequate access to the healthcare facilities.

Competitor overview

In February 2018, the Stryker Corporation declared that FDA delivered an expanded indication for Trevo Clot Retriever.

In November 2017, company, Alcon introduced a newly optimized UltraSert pre-loaded IOL i.e. intraocular lens delivery system.

Key Players

S&T AG, Aesculap, Inc. Synovis Micro Companies Alliance, Inc. Stryker Corporation Ethicon Inc. Alcon (Novartis) Smith & Nephew Zimmer Biomet Holdings Medtronic PLC Carl Zeiss Meditec AG Peter Lazic GmbH Microsurgery Instruments, Inc. Tisurg medical instruments Co., Ltd Microline Surgical Halma PLC AROSurgical Instruments

