Early impacts of COVID 19 on HVAC Insulation Market

Heating, Ventilation, & Air Conditioning (HVAC) systems are largely accountable for controlling the ambient environment at major end-user sectors. HVAC insulation provides ideal solution for pipes and ducts to transfer the energy with insignificant amount of losses. The HVAC insulation progresses the fire safety, energy efficiency, and auditory performance of building. The HVAC insulation market is majorly driven by growth in global construction industry and the growing demand for the energy efficient solutions. Though, the market is exposed to witness the hindrance owing to the reluctance and negligence about making constructions energy efficient among infrastructure developers.

The governments of developed as well as developing nations, around the world, are seen extremely encouraging and developing the construction sectors. The emerging nations in Asia Pacific region are ones which are particularly bringing many reforms and regulations to increase their real estate and infrastructure market. Such development is projected to augment market growth for HVAC insulation.

Market Segmentation

By Type

Glass wool

Phenolic foam

Stone wool

Elastomeric foam

Others

By Application

Residential

Industrial

Commercial

By Geography

North America US Canada

Europe UK Germany France Italy Spain Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific Japan China India Australia South Korea Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA Brazil Saudi Arabia UAE Rest of LAMEA



Segment Overview

The Government of India announced some key policy initiatives, including the approval of Real Estate (Regulation and Development) Act of 2016, which extremely mandates real estate developer to provide the greater transparency in the project marketing and the proper execution with utilization of high quality construction material. Furthermore, amendment to Benami Transactions Act, i.e. 100% deduction in the profits for reasonable housing construction, alteration in arbitration norms for the construction companies, and numerous other noticeable factors are anticipated to boost construction industry in the country.

Correspondingly, in China, central policies on housing schemes are relaxed, resulting in the lowering down payment ratio in the year 2016. Low-priced down expenses have stimulated more homebuyers to lent money from banks. Hence, this, in turn, has drove the construction industry, that has ultimately increased the demand for HVAC insulation in major end-use sectors in consecution industry.

Regional Overview

North America is the region with largest regional revenue share. The region has observed phenomenal growth in construction industry. This has convinced the demand for the HVAC systems along with the insulation in the region. Europe grips marginal share in global HVAC insulation. Strong exports of the insulation material from European countries carries out concentration of manufacturers and suppliers in the region. This along with the strong private construction development induces demand for HVAC insulation.

Asia Pacific is fastest growing region for global HVAC insulation market. The APAC is marked with the increasing construction activities, coupled with the foreign investment in real estate development. The APAC offers lucrative prospects for global players, owed to the positive economic development and the increasing disposable income. This has increased the growth of HVAC insulation used in construction industry in cooling systems. The market in Middle East and Africa is growing. Owing to the developing infrastructure, undeveloped market in the region and unceasingly growing demand for product has driven growth of market.

Competitor overview

The key policies adopted by the leading companies in the market includes expansions, product launches, acquisition, and collaborations.

Key Players

Saint Gobain S.A. PPG Industries Inc. Owen Corning Corporation Rockwool International Armacell International S.A. L’ISOLANTE K-FLEX S.p.A. GlassRock Knauf Insulation Fletcher Insulation Pty Ltd. Kingspan Group Plc. Kuwait Insulating Material Manufacturing Co.

