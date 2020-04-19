Global Air Powered Vehicle Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Air Powered Vehicle market.

Air powered vehicle, also known as air compressed vehicle, is a green vehicle that uses a compressed air engine, an alternative of the internal combustion (IC) engine, and works on the principle of compressed air technology (CAT). An air powered vehicle utilizes compressed air, a non-polluting fuel, as a power source in order to run the vehicle. Rise in cost of fossil fuel, owing to its limited stock and availability, and surge in demand for emission-free vehicles have led to the development of the air powered vehicle. The air powered vehicle offers long life of the vehicle, high energy density of compressed air, and low toxicity as compared to other alternatives of the IC engine vehicle.

In terms of energy mode, the single energy mode segment is projected to lead the air powered vehicle market.

Based on vehicle type, the passenger vehicle segment is expected to account for a notable share of the air powered vehicle market. Rise in regulation on emission in cities and sub-cities is projected to boost the air powered vehicle market, as an air powered vehicle is less polluting and is projected to comply with emission regulations.

In terms of geography, Europe and Asia Pacific are projected to account for a prominent share of the global air powered vehicle market.

The global Air Powered Vehicle market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Air Powered Vehicle volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Air Powered Vehicle market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Motor Development International

Tata Motors

Engineair

Honda Motor

Groupe PSA

…

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Single Energy Mode

Dual Energy Mode

Segment by Application

Passenger Vehicles

Commercial Vehicles

