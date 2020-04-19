Global ATH Flame Retardant Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the ATH Flame Retardant market.

Flame retardants are the components which restricts and prevents the spread of fire. Flame retardants can be of halogenated type and non-halogenated types. ATH called as alumina trihydrate is a non-halogenated type of flame retardant. ATH undergoes endothermic decomposition and functions as a flame retardant by liberating its high water content. This process cools the product and delays its ignition.

The ATH flame retardant market is primarily driven by the increasing adoption of plastic material. Flame retardants are widely used for variety of products from carpets to the building materials. Besides, use of flammable products drives the global ATH flame retardants market. Also, ATH flame retardant is a cost effective compared to the other non-halogenated type of flame retardants and thus further gives an advantage for expansion. The regulations such as RoHS (Restriction of Hazardous Substances), WEEE (Waste Electrical and Electronic Equipment), and REACH further boosts the consumption of global ATH flame retardant market.

The following manufacturers are covered:

JM Huber

Albemarle Corporation

Almatis

Alcoa World Alumina Minerals

Sumitomo Chemicals

Magyar Aluminium

Nabaltec

Chalco Aluminium Corp of China

TOR Minerals Europe

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Ground ATH Flame Retardant

Precipitated ATH Flame Retardant

Surface Treated ATH Flame Retardant

Others

Segment by Application

Electrical and Electronics

Construction

Transportation

Furnishings

Textiles

Others

