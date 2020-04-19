Global ATH Flame Retardant Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)
Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the ATH Flame Retardant market.
Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on ATH Flame Retardant Market 2019-2026. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the ATH Flame Retardant market during the forecast period (2019-2029).
It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.
Get Sample Copy of this Report @ Global ATH Flame Retardant Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)
“The ongoing Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic is re-shaping everything from global economies to product categories, pricing, and stock availability to the consumer behavior. The final report is updated to address the impact of COVID-19 on the ATH Flame Retardant market.
Trusted Business Insights is tracking mining/oil and gas, transportation, employment services, travel arrangements, and the leisure and hospitality sector closely as they are likely to be the hardest-hit sectors. Utilities, local pharma, diagnostics, consumer goods and durables, agro chem and fertilizers, and telecommunications are the sectors that will be weathering the COVID-19 storm and most likely come out relatively unscathed. Interdependencies of sectors are factored in our research report on the ATH Flame Retardant market.”
Flame retardants are the components which restricts and prevents the spread of fire. Flame retardants can be of halogenated type and non-halogenated types. ATH called as alumina trihydrate is a non-halogenated type of flame retardant. ATH undergoes endothermic decomposition and functions as a flame retardant by liberating its high water content. This process cools the product and delays its ignition.
The ATH flame retardant market is primarily driven by the increasing adoption of plastic material. Flame retardants are widely used for variety of products from carpets to the building materials. Besides, use of flammable products drives the global ATH flame retardants market. Also, ATH flame retardant is a cost effective compared to the other non-halogenated type of flame retardants and thus further gives an advantage for expansion. The regulations such as RoHS (Restriction of Hazardous Substances), WEEE (Waste Electrical and Electronic Equipment), and REACH further boosts the consumption of global ATH flame retardant market.
The global ATH Flame Retardant market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on ATH Flame Retardant volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall ATH Flame Retardant market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
The following manufacturers are covered:
JM Huber
Albemarle Corporation
Almatis
Alcoa World Alumina Minerals
Sumitomo Chemicals
Magyar Aluminium
Nabaltec
Chalco Aluminium Corp of China
TOR Minerals Europe
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
Ground ATH Flame Retardant
Precipitated ATH Flame Retardant
Surface Treated ATH Flame Retardant
Others
Segment by Application
Electrical and Electronics
Construction
Transportation
Furnishings
Textiles
Others
Quick Read Table of Contents of this Report @ Global ATH Flame Retardant Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)
Contacts
Trusted Business Insights
Shelly Arnold
Media & Marketing Executive
Email Me For Any Clarifications
Connect on LinkedIn
Click to follow Trusted Business Insights LinkedIn for Market Data and Updates.
US: +1 646 568 9797
UK: +44 330 808 0580
- Global Glucoma Surgical Devices Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19) - April 19, 2020
- Global Galacto-oligosaccharid Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19) - April 19, 2020
- Global Dry-packed Scallops Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19) - April 19, 2020