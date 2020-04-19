Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Automated Materials Handling (AMH) market.

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Automated Materials Handling (AMH) Market 2019-2026. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Automated Materials Handling (AMH) market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Get Sample Copy of this Report @ Global Automated Materials Handling (AMH) Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

“The ongoing Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic is re-shaping everything from global economies to product categories, pricing, and stock availability to the consumer behavior. The final report is updated to address the impact of COVID-19 on the Automated Materials Handling (AMH) market.

Trusted Business Insights is tracking mining/oil and gas, transportation, employment services, travel arrangements, and the leisure and hospitality sector closely as they are likely to be the hardest-hit sectors. Utilities, local pharma, diagnostics, consumer goods and durables, agro chem and fertilizers, and telecommunications are the sectors that will be weathering the COVID-19 storm and most likely come out relatively unscathed. Interdependencies of sectors are factored in our research report on the Automated Materials Handling (AMH) market.”

Automated materials handling (AMH) refers to any automation that reduces or eliminates the need for humans to check-in, check-out, sort material, or to move totes and bins containing library material.

Equipment to Drive the Growth With the increase in the global population and rise in personal incomes, the demand for various products is expected to grow. Increasing investment in various industries in the developing countries, such as China, India, etc., is also expected to significantly rise the demand for AMH equipment.

With the increase in the number of stock keeping units (SKUs), the warehouse sizes have increased considerably, making it difficult for warehouse workers to perform their tasks, proficiently. In order to counter this difficulty, warehouse automation has proven to be the perfect choice for retailers and manufacturers.

The global Automated Materials Handling (AMH) market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Automated Materials Handling (AMH) volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Automated Materials Handling (AMH) market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Schaefer

Daifuku

Dematic

Murata Machinery

Vanderlande

Mecalux

Beumer group

Fives group

Swisslog AG

Intelligrated

Knapp

Kardex AG

TGW Logistics

Grenzebach

Witron

Viastore

System Logistics

Egemin Automation

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Automated Guided Vehicles

Automated Cranes

Automated Storage and Retrieval System

Robotics System

Conveyors

Other equipment

Software & Services

Segment by Application

Automotive

Food & Beverages

Retail

General Manufacturing

Others

Quick Read Table of Contents of this Report @ Global Automated Materials Handling (AMH) Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Contacts

Trusted Business Insights

Shelly Arnold

Media & Marketing Executive

Email Me For Any Clarifications

Connect on LinkedIn

Click to follow Trusted Business Insights LinkedIn for Market Data and Updates.

US: +1 646 568 9797

UK: +44 330 808 0580