Global Blood Compatible Polymers Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Polymers that are blood compatible consist of antithrombogenic biomaterial that does not include blood-soluble additives either. Biocompatible polymers are used to interface with biological systems to treat, evaluate, replace, and augment any organ, function, or tissue.

The blood compatible polymers market is driven by the biomedical and pharmaceutical end-use industries. Blood compatible polymers have various advantages over the other biomedical devices. They have been used extensively used over the last two decades. However, blood compatible polymers need to be made at a particular composition of polymers. Several techniques are used to gain desired properties of polymers to make them blood compatible. These techniques need highly skilled workers and adequate laboratory facilities. Hence, lack of skilled workers and laboratory facilities are likely to restrain the global blood compatible polymers market.

The global Blood Compatible Polymers market is valued at 1250 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 3590 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 14.1% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Blood Compatible Polymers volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Blood Compatible Polymers market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

AdvanSource Biomaterials Corporation

Sanofi S.A.

Baxter International Inc

ASM International

Biomaterial USA LLC.

Eastman Chemical Company

Evonik Industries AG

The Dow Chemical Company

Jiangsu Senolo Medical Technology

TOPAS Advanced Polymers GmbH

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Polyvinylchloride

Polytetrafluoroethylene

Polyethersulfone

Polyethylene

Polyetheretherketone

Polysulfone

Poly Propalene

Segment by Application

Biomedical and Blood Contacting Devices

Dental

Drug delivery

