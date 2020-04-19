Global Cartilage Regeneration Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Cartilage Regeneration market.

Cartilage repair and regeneration is treatment for joints which have damaged cartilage but are healthy. Cartilage is sometimes exposed to normal wear and tear which gets damaged because of an injury causing impaired function and pain. Articular cartilage injuries occur due to destruction of the cartilage like direct blow, traumatic injury and or progressive degeneration. Degeneration of the cartilage occurs due to progressive loss of structure and function of the cartilage. Cartilage gets damaged as a result of lack of blood supply to it. Early treatment of these defects with cartilage restoration or regeneration methods helps prevent development of osteoarthritis.

Regionally, North America is the leading market for cartilage repair and regeneration procedures. The rising number of road accidents, dominance of degenerative lifestyle conditions and easy availability of advanced cartilage repair and regeneration facilities have driven the North American cartilage regeneration market.

The following manufacturers are covered:

B. Braun Melsungen

DePuy Synthes

Geistlich Holding

Osiris Therapeutics

Smith & Nephew

Stryker

Vericel

Zimmer Biomet Holdings

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Microfracture

Debridement

Abrasion Arthroplasty

Autologous Chondrocyte Implantation

Osteochondral Autograft Transplantation

Osteochondral Allograft Transplantation

Cell-Based Cartilage Resurfacing

Others

Segment by Application

Hospitals

Clinics

Trauma Centers

Orthopedics

