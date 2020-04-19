Global Digital Video Recorder Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Digital Video Recorder market.

A digital video recorder (DVR) is an electronic device that is connected to a television and is useful for recording television shows and movies.

Factors like the advent of time-shifting and ad-skipping features are expected to drive market growth during the forecast period. The time-shifting feature allows viewers to record incoming the video stream, whereas the ad-skipping feature allows viewers to skip or fast-forward advertisements. These features are generally present in new DVRs and allow viewers to record and watch videos at any time.

This market has immense growth opportunities and is highly competitive due to the presence of multiple manufacturers. However, factors like intense competition, rapid advances in technology, and frequent changes in consumer preferences pose significant challenges for the manufacturers in this market.

At present, the Americas dominate the DVR market followed by the EMEA and the APAC regions. However, as the DVR market in APAC is still in its nascent stage, it is estimated to post the highest market growth rate during the forecast period. High market growth rate of this region can be attributed to its large overall TV subscriber base.

The following manufacturers are covered:

DirectTV

Cisco

LG

Panasonic

Samsung

Tivo

Alcatel-Lucent

Comcast

Dish Network

Echostar

Funai

Honeywell

Kabel Deutschland

Koninklijke Philips

Nuvyyo

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Cable

IPTV

DTT

DTH

Segment by Application

TV

Others

