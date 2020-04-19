Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Electric Commercial Vehicle market.

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Electric Commercial Vehicle Market 2019-2026. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Electric Commercial Vehicle market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Get Sample Copy of this Report @ Global Electric Commercial Vehicle Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

“The ongoing Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic is re-shaping everything from global economies to product categories, pricing, and stock availability to the consumer behavior. The final report is updated to address the impact of COVID-19 on the Electric Commercial Vehicle market.

Trusted Business Insights is tracking mining/oil and gas, transportation, employment services, travel arrangements, and the leisure and hospitality sector closely as they are likely to be the hardest-hit sectors. Utilities, local pharma, diagnostics, consumer goods and durables, agro chem and fertilizers, and telecommunications are the sectors that will be weathering the COVID-19 storm and most likely come out relatively unscathed. Interdependencies of sectors are factored in our research report on the Electric Commercial Vehicle market.”

Some of the major drivers of this market are the need for fuel-efficient and emission-free vehicles and the increasing demand for electric commercial vehicle such as electric truck in the logistics industry to minimize the additional liability of fuel expenses. Innovations in EV battery capacity, which will enable electric commercial vehicle to carry heavy loads over longer range, can create new revenue generation opportunities. Whereas, oil companies lobbying against EV, limited battery power, and longer charging duration are few challenges for the global market.

The bus segment is estimated to be the fastest growing market, in terms of volume, for electric commercial vehicle, by vehicle, followed by van, pick-up truck, and truck. Various government mandates and individual country targets to phase out fossil fuel-based public transportation system and to replace them with electric buses will help the bus market grow over the forecast period.

The global Electric Commercial Vehicle market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 14.2% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Electric Commercial Vehicle volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Electric Commercial Vehicle market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Tesla

Nissan

BYD

Daimler

Proterra

LG Chem

Samsung SDI

Panasonic

Delphi

ABB

Continental

Siemens

Mitsubishi Electric

Toshiba

Ballard Power Systems

Hydrogenics

ITM Power

Ceres Power

Plug Power

Nedstack

Nuvera

AFCC

Toyota

Honda

Hyundai

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Bus

Truck

Pick-Up Truck

Van

Segment by Application

Commercial

Private

Quick Read Table of Contents of this Report @ Global Electric Commercial Vehicle Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Contacts

Trusted Business Insights

Shelly Arnold

Media & Marketing Executive

Email Me For Any Clarifications

Connect on LinkedIn

Click to follow Trusted Business Insights LinkedIn for Market Data and Updates.

US: +1 646 568 9797

UK: +44 330 808 0580