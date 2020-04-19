Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Engineered Coated Fabrics market.

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Engineered Coated Fabrics Market 2019-2026. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Engineered Coated Fabrics market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Get Sample Copy of this Report @ Global Engineered Coated Fabrics Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

“The ongoing Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic is re-shaping everything from global economies to product categories, pricing, and stock availability to the consumer behavior. The final report is updated to address the impact of COVID-19 on the Engineered Coated Fabrics market.

Trusted Business Insights is tracking mining/oil and gas, transportation, employment services, travel arrangements, and the leisure and hospitality sector closely as they are likely to be the hardest-hit sectors. Utilities, local pharma, diagnostics, consumer goods and durables, agro chem and fertilizers, and telecommunications are the sectors that will be weathering the COVID-19 storm and most likely come out relatively unscathed. Interdependencies of sectors are factored in our research report on the Engineered Coated Fabrics market.”

Engineered coated fabrics refer to the highly technically coated fabrics, which include combination of technical fibers and specific polymers to coat the fabric as per the diverse requirements of applications. The engineered coated fabrics are marking their presence in various high-end technically advanced applications for various end-use industries. Some of the keys engineered coated fabric applications are airbags, aerostats, evacuation slides, train bellows, gaskets and seals, fuel storage, as well as health and medical accessories, such as wound retractors and cuffs mattresses.

Based on application, the engineered coated fabrics market is segmented into Automotive, Aerospace & Defense, Oil & Gas, Marine, and Others. Automotive is likely to remain the most dominant segment of the global engineered coated fabrics market over the next five years. Growing demand for lightweight yet durable parts for achieving higher fuel efficiency and increasing passenger safety concerns are the major factors bolstering the demand for engineered coated fabrics in the automotive industry.

The global Engineered Coated Fabrics market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Engineered Coated Fabrics volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Engineered Coated Fabrics market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Fothergill Group

Omnova Solutions Inc.

Graniteville Specialty Fabrics Inc.

Lamcotec Inc.

Orca, by Pennel & Flipo

Vintex Inc.

Trelleborg AB

Uniroyal Global Engineered Products, Inc.

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Polyester

Aramid

Fiberglass

Polyamide

Others

Segment by Application

Automotive

Oil & Gas

Aerospace & Defense

Marine

Others

Quick Read Table of Contents of this Report @ Global Engineered Coated Fabrics Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Contacts

Trusted Business Insights

Shelly Arnold

Media & Marketing Executive

Email Me For Any Clarifications

Connect on LinkedIn

Click to follow Trusted Business Insights LinkedIn for Market Data and Updates.

US: +1 646 568 9797

UK: +44 330 808 0580