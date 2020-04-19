Global Galacto-oligosaccharid Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Galacto-oligosaccharid market.

Galacto-oligosaccharide is used widely in the infant formula as the prebiotic supplement. It offers properties related to human milk which makes it a perfect substitute when the natural milk is not available.

Various factors expected to drive the market growth of galacto-oligosaccharide market includes innovation and new product developments in RTD coffees, yogurt, nectars and sugar confectionary.

The global galacto-oligosaccharide market is expected to witness vigorous growth over the next four to five years due to the growing consumer awareness regarding the benefits of various nutraceutical food such as galacto-oligosaccharide.

Globally, among all regions, Europe is expected to be the largest market for the galacto-oligosaccharide, followed by United States over the forecast period. Europe is expected to contribute largest market share owing to the growing demand for the baby food in Europe coupled with the presence of various infant formula manufacturing companies which resulted in Europe being the largest exporter of the baby food.

The global Galacto-oligosaccharid market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Galacto-oligosaccharid volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Galacto-oligosaccharid market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Royal FrieslandCampina

Yakult Pharmaceutical

Ingredion

Yakult Pharmaceutical Industry

Taiwan Fructose

New Francisco Biotechnology

Nissin Sugar Manufacturing

Samyang Genex

Wuxi Cima Science

FrieslandCampina

Terio

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Powder

Liquid

Segment by Application

Food And Beverage

Bakery Products

Cosmetics

Dietary Supplements

Infant Formula

Others

