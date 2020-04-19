Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Glucoma Surgical Devices market.

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Glucoma Surgical Devices Market 2019-2026. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Glucoma Surgical Devices market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Get Sample Copy of this Report @ Global Glucoma Surgical Devices Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

“The ongoing Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic is re-shaping everything from global economies to product categories, pricing, and stock availability to the consumer behavior. The final report is updated to address the impact of COVID-19 on the Glucoma Surgical Devices market.

Trusted Business Insights is tracking mining/oil and gas, transportation, employment services, travel arrangements, and the leisure and hospitality sector closely as they are likely to be the hardest-hit sectors. Utilities, local pharma, diagnostics, consumer goods and durables, agro chem and fertilizers, and telecommunications are the sectors that will be weathering the COVID-19 storm and most likely come out relatively unscathed. Interdependencies of sectors are factored in our research report on the Glucoma Surgical Devices market.”

Glaucoma is an ocular disease which affects the optic nerve of the iris and progression of the same results in vision loss and blindness. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), glaucoma is the most cause of blindness across the world. Currently, there are no existing treatments for glaucoma; however, some commercially available therapies focus on reducing the intraocular pressure, which is responsible for the development and progression of the disease. The treatment for glaucoma starts with topical eye drops, which is an alternative used to delay surgery.

Growing prevalence of diabetes, eye disorders such as macular degeneration, aging population and growing government initiatives are observed to be the drivers of the global glaucoma surgical devices market. Increasing pool of geriatric population has been a prominent market driver, while corresponding to early disease diagnosis and treatment. As the global aging population and diabetic patient pool is perpetually increasing, it is anticipated that the future of glaucoma surgical devices market is ensured steady growth.

The global Glucoma Surgical Devices market is valued at 410 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 2990 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 28.3% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Glucoma Surgical Devices volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Glucoma Surgical Devices market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Abbott Laboratories

AqueSys

Carl Zeiss Meditec

Ellex Medical Lasers Limited

Endo Optiks

Glaukos

InnFocus

Iridex Corporation

Lumenis

Neomedix

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Glaucoma Drainage Devices

Glaucoma Laser Devices

Implants & Stents

Segment by Application

Eye Hospitals

Ophthalmology Clinics

Outpatient Surgical Centers

Quick Read Table of Contents of this Report @ Global Glucoma Surgical Devices Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Contacts

Trusted Business Insights

Shelly Arnold

Media & Marketing Executive

Email Me For Any Clarifications

Connect on LinkedIn

Click to follow Trusted Business Insights LinkedIn for Market Data and Updates.

US: +1 646 568 9797

UK: +44 330 808 0580