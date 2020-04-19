Global Impact Modifiers Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Impact Modifiers market.

Impact Modifiers are used as a plastic additive for rigid plastics particularly for PVC, and heat stability as well as for impact resistance and UV durability.

PVC is the largest application segment of the impact modifiers market, and is projected to account for the largest share of the global impact modifiers market, in terms of volume, by 2023. This growth is mainly attributed to its easy availability and low cost as well as the increasing applicability of PVC among varied end-use industries, such as packaging, construction, automotive, and consumer goods.

Asia-Pacific is estimated to account for the largest market share of the global impact modifiers market in 2018, followed by North America. Asia-Pacific is also one of the fastest-growing regions in the impact modifiers market. The market in this region is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This growth is mainly attributed to the expansion in the construction sector in countries, such as China and India.

The global Impact Modifiers market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Impact Modifiers volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Impact Modifiers market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Arkema

Kaneka

DowDupont

LG Chem

Shandong Ruifeng Chemical

Evonik

Chemtura

…

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

ABS (Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene)

AIM (Acrylic Impact Modifiers)

ASA (Acrylonitrile Styrene Acrylate)

MBS (Methacrylate-Butadiene- Styrene)

EPDM (Ethylene Propylene Diene Monomer)

CPE (Chlorinated Polyethylene)

Others

Segment by Application

PVC (Polyvinyl Chloride)

Nylon

PBT (Polybutylene Terephthalate)

Engineering Plastics

Others

