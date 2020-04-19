Global Industrial Battery for Material Handling Equipment Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Industrial Battery for Material Handling Equipment market.

The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Industrial Battery for Material Handling Equipment market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

"The ongoing Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic is re-shaping everything from global economies to product categories, pricing, and stock availability to the consumer behavior.

Utilities, local pharma, diagnostics, consumer goods and durables, agro chem and fertilizers, and telecommunications are the sectors that will be weathering the COVID-19 storm and most likely come out relatively unscathed. Interdependencies of sectors are factored in our research report on the Industrial Battery for Material Handling Equipment market."

Material handling equipment are usually gasoline-powered or electric-powered. Lead-acid batteries power more than three-fourth of the electric forklifts manufactured globally and are cost-effective, offering additional benefits like high resilience in difficult environmental conditions.

Various mechanical, automotive, food and beverage, logistics, chemical, timber and paper printing, and retail and wholesale companies extensively rely on battery-powered forklifts. Many end-users adopt electric forklifts because they are associated with low noise level and reduced emissions and eliminate the cost of fuel.

Additionally, they also exhibit longer lifespan in comparison to ICE-powered forklifts. The increasing adoption of battery-powered forklifts boosts the demand for lead-acid battery because they are cost-effective and offer high resilience even in harsh environmental conditions involving chemicals, dirt, and vibration.

The global Industrial Battery for Material Handling Equipment market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Industrial Battery for Material Handling Equipment volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Industrial Battery for Material Handling Equipment market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

East Penn Manufacturing

EnerSys

Exide Technologies

Trojan Battery

Valence Technology

Chloride Exide

Crown Battery

EverExceed

Exide Industries

HOPPECKE

MIDAC Batteries

Navitas System

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Segment by Application

Li-ion battery

Lead-acid battery

