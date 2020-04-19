Global Industrial Fiber Optic Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Industrial Fiber Optic market.

An optical fiber or optical fibre is a flexible, transparent fiber made by drawing glass (silica) or plastic to a diameter slightly thicker than that of a human hair. Optical fibers are used most often as a means to transmit light between the two ends of the fiber and find wide usage in fiber-optic communications, where they permit transmission over longer distances and at higher bandwidths (data rates) than electrical cables.

Fiber optic cables are becoming ever more present in the industrial environment, as they are immune to electromagnetic interference and provide outstanding bandwidth. When considering fiber optic cables for the industrial environment, how the fiber optic cable is terminated, is a key component in addition to the resistance to temperatures, abrasion, UV and lubricants. In the industrial environment, shorter lengths of fewer fibers are typically needed. It may not be practical to have to terminate the fibers using an enclosure and fan out kits. When developing our Levels offerings, the ease of termination was taken heavily into consideration.

The global Industrial Fiber Optic market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Industrial Fiber Optic volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Industrial Fiber Optic market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

AFL Global

Corning Inc.

Finisar

Finolex

Furukawa Electric

General Cable Corporation

Leoni AG

Ls Cable & System

Prysmian Group

Sumitomo Electronics Industries (SEI)

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

By cable

Single mode

Multi-mode

By optical

Glass optical fiber

Plastics optical fiber

Segment by Application

Communications

Non-communications

