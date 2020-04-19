Global Isooctanoic Acid(25103-52-0) Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Isooctanoic Acid(25103-52-0) market.

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Isooctanoic Acid(25103-52-0) Market 2019-2026. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Isooctanoic Acid(25103-52-0) market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

“The ongoing Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic is re-shaping everything from global economies to product categories, pricing, and stock availability to the consumer behavior. The final report is updated to address the impact of COVID-19 on the Isooctanoic Acid(25103-52-0) market.

Trusted Business Insights is tracking mining/oil and gas, transportation, employment services, travel arrangements, and the leisure and hospitality sector closely as they are likely to be the hardest-hit sectors. Utilities, local pharma, diagnostics, consumer goods and durables, agro chem and fertilizers, and telecommunications are the sectors that will be weathering the COVID-19 storm and most likely come out relatively unscathed. Interdependencies of sectors are factored in our research report on the Isooctanoic Acid(25103-52-0) market.”

Isononanoic Acid is a type of fatty acid with nine carbon atoms. It is also called pelargonic acid. Its chemical formula is C9H18O2. Isononanoic acid is obtained by oxidation of isononyl aldehyde. The acid is a mixture of isomers with 3, 5, 5-trimethyl hexanoic acid with weight percentage of about 90. Isononanoic acid is a clear, colorless liquid with faint odor. It is miscible with organic solvents. Isononanoic acid is only sparingly soluble in water. The ECHA (European Chemicals Agency) classifies isononanoic acid as a dangerous material in CPA classifications, as it causes severe eye damage if exposed and causes skin irritation if swallowed. Isononanoic acid is primarily applied as a plasticizer in cosmetics and personal care products. It is used as a skin conditioning agent, cleansing agent, and emulsifying agent in surfactant formulations. It is also used as a herbicide to prevent growth of weeds, both indoors and outdoors, and as a blossom thinner for apple and pear trees. The Food & Drug Administration (FDA) has approved the usage of isononanoic acid as a food additive and has added it to the list of synthetic flavoring. With this, it can now be added directly to food.

The global Isooctanoic Acid(25103-52-0) market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Isooctanoic Acid(25103-52-0) volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Isooctanoic Acid(25103-52-0) market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Nease

OXEA Chemicals

KH NeoChem

BOC Sciences

FiniPharma Limited

BASF

…

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Purity(>99%)

Purity(99%-95%)

Purity(<95%)

Segment by Application

Bio-pesticides

Cosmetics & Personal Care

Food

Others

