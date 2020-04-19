Global Isophorone Diisocyanate (IPDI) Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Isophorone Diisocyanate (IPDI) market.

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Isophorone Diisocyanate (IPDI) Market 2019-2026. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Isophorone Diisocyanate (IPDI) market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

“The ongoing Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic is re-shaping everything from global economies to product categories, pricing, and stock availability to the consumer behavior. The final report is updated to address the impact of COVID-19 on the Isophorone Diisocyanate (IPDI) market.

Trusted Business Insights is tracking mining/oil and gas, transportation, employment services, travel arrangements, and the leisure and hospitality sector closely as they are likely to be the hardest-hit sectors. Utilities, local pharma, diagnostics, consumer goods and durables, agro chem and fertilizers, and telecommunications are the sectors that will be weathering the COVID-19 storm and most likely come out relatively unscathed. Interdependencies of sectors are factored in our research report on the Isophorone Diisocyanate (IPDI) market.”

Isophorone diisocyanate (IPDI) is an intermediate chemical used to produce IPDI-based products (i.e., polyisocyanates, polyurethane dispersions) that are primarily used in certain polyurethane coatings. These IPDI-based products are used by industrial customers to manufacture various coatings for automobiles, flooring, roofing, machinery, and textile applications. They are also used in cast elastomers, adhesives, sealants, and as cross linkers for powder coatings.

In 2017, the global Isophorone Diisocyanate (IPDI) market is led by Europe, capturing about 73.40% of global Isophorone Diisocyanate (IPDI) production. USA is the second-largest region-wise market with 24.03% of production share.

At present, the major manufacturers of Isophorone Diisocyanate (IPDI) are Covestro(Bayer), Evonik, Vencorex, Wanhua Chemical and BASF. Evonik is the world leader, holding 57.90% production market share in 2017.

Isophorone Diisocyanate (IPDI) is an important organic intermediate. It is used primarily to make polyurethane coatings, adhesives & sealants and elastomers. Nowadays, global percentage of polyurethane coatings tends to increase. Elastomers application share is stable those years.

The global Isophorone Diisocyanate (IPDI) market is valued at 720 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 870 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 2.4% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Isophorone Diisocyanate (IPDI) volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Isophorone Diisocyanate (IPDI) market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Guaranteed Reagent

Analytical Reagent

Chemically Pure

Segment by Application

Coatings & Inks

Adhesives & Sealants

Elastomers

Others

