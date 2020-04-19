Global Liver Biopsy System Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Liver Biopsy System market.

Liver Biopsy is the removal of tissue sample from liver for diagnosis of liver disease in cases when blood tests and serology tests are not able to identify the cause. Conditions in which liver biopsy is required are alcoholic liver disease, chronic hepatitis, fatty liver disease, cirrhosis, autoimmune hepatitis, Wilson disease and others. It is also used to differentiate between cancerous and non-cancerous cells as CT scans and X-Rays cant differentiate between these cells. Recently, it is possible to use both techniques either by minimal invasiveness using the transjugular method or by the guidance of computed tomography, ultrasound, or laparoscopic and endoscopic ultrasound. The systems used in liver biopsy procedures include the Needle, Introducer sheath, catheters and instrument kits.

According to Liver Foundation, more than 30 million people or one in ten million Americans are affected with some form of liver disease. Thus, there is a future probability for increase in the use of Liver Biopsy system for diagnosis.

Better awareness, new technology and more reimbursement scenario in developed countries like North America and Europe shows the growth of Liver Biopsy System Market.

The global Liver Biopsy System market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Liver Biopsy System volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Liver Biopsy System market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

BD

Boston Scientific

Cook Medical

Argon Medical Devices

RI.MOS

Sterylab

Veran Medical

Medtronic

INRAD Inc

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Percutaneous

Transjugular

Laparoscopic

Transgastric

Segment by Application

Hospitals

Clinics

Diagnostic Labs

Other

