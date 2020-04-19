Global Medical Videoscope Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Medical Videoscope market.

Medical videosopes are used to take visual feedback in medical and surgical settings to obtain internal bodily images. The real time video images taken by videoscopes are displayed to the surgeons while ongoing surgical procedures or medical examination.

Rise in the prevalence of ailments such as ulcers, abnormal growth of the colon, digestive tract bleeding, and abdominal pain, which generates the demand for endoscopic procedures, is one of the primary factors responsible for growth of the medical videoscopes market.

Endoscopy cameras and light sources are the potential target areas for investment by the key players in the medical videoscope market, due to technological innovations in these devices.

Owing to factors such as increasing health care expenditure by governments, rising research funding, growing awareness related to endoscopic procedures among people, surging number of training centers for endoscopy, and focus on developing endoscopic infrastructure in the region.

The global Medical Videoscope market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Medical Videoscope volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Medical Videoscope market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Olympus

Stryker

Fujifilm

Hoya

Richard Wolf

Karl Storz

Physicians Endoscop

ConMed

Pentaxmedical

XION

Hill Rom

Boston Scientific

Medtronic

Frontier Healthcare

Gmed

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Rigid

Flexible

Visualization Systems

Segment by Application

Bronchoscopy

Arthroscopy

Laparoscopy

Urology Endoscopy

Neuroendoscopy

Gastrointestinal Endoscopy

Obstetrics/Gynecology Endoscopy

ENT Endoscopy

