Global Metal Stampings, Forgings, and Castings Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Stamping (also known as pressing) is the process of placing flat sheet metal in either blank or coil form into a stamping press where a tool and die surface forms the metal into a net shape.

Forging is a manufacturing process involving the shaping of metal using localized compressive forces. The blows are delivered with a hammer (often a power hammer) or a die.

Casting is a manufacturing process in which a liquid material is usually poured into a mold, which contains a hollow cavity of the desired shape, and then allowed to solidify.

The global Metal Stampings, Forgings, and Castings market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Metal Stampings, Forgings, and Castings volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Metal Stampings, Forgings, and Castings market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Alcoa Inc. (USA)

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (USA)

Anchor Lamina Inc. (USA)

Bharat Forge Limited (India)

Doncasters PLC (UK)

Georg Fischer Ltd. (Switzerland)

Interplex Holdings Ltd. (Singapore)

Magna International Inc. (Canada)

Meridian Lightweight Technologies Inc. (US)

Metaldyne Corporation (USA)

Precision Castparts Corp. (USA)

Wyman-Gordon (Subsidiary of Precision Castparts)

SeAH Besteel Corporation (South Korea)

Shiloh Industries Inc. (USA)

Sumitomo Corporation (Japan)

Tower International (USA)

Voestalpine AG (Austria)

Worthington Industries Inc. (USA)

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Metal Stampings

Metal Forgings

Ferro-Alloy Castings

Non-Ferrous Metal Castings

Segment by Application

Adhesives & sealants

Automotives

Energy

Electronic & opto electronics

Aerospace

Packaging

