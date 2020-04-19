Global Nanogrid Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Nanogrid market.

Nanogrids are the modular building blocks for efficient and reliable energy solutions that support applications extending from emergency power for commercial buildings to the delivery of basic electricity services to people living in extreme poverty. Mostly nanogrids are just small microgrids that normally serve a single building or load. In most cases, the technology requirements for nanogrids are less complex than those for either microgrids or the utility-dominated smart grids, mainly because of their simplicity.

The proliferation of cell phone usage, which is prompting demand for electricity in remote regions of the world, provides a model of technology dispersal that mimics the Internet. It is more in line with nanogrids than traditional utility distribution systems. A common analogy when discussing nanogrids in the developing world is that of cell phones and the skipping of phone landlinesin similar ways these regions are jumping to nanogrids in lieu of traditional centralized transmission infrastructure.

The global Nanogrid market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Nanogrid volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Nanogrid market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Bosch

Eaton

Greensmith Energy Management Systems

Johnson Controls

Power Generation Services

Alpha Group

Emerson Network Power

Flexenclosure

Green Charge Networks

Ideal Power

Moixa Technology

Nextek Power Systems

NRG Energy

Odyne Systems

Pika Energy

Sunverge Energy

TimberRock Energy Solutions

Trama TechAmbiental

VIA Motors

Village Infrastructure

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Nanogrid

Microgrid

Segment by Application

Residental

Commercial

