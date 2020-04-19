Global Non-Optical Sensors Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Non-Optical Sensors market.

A sensor is a device that measures or responds to physical changes in the environment and converts the signals appropriately. Sensors that use magnetic fields to sense changes in the environment are known as magnetic field sensors. Non-optical sensors essentially measure forms of mechanical stress over the subjects and do not use light as a medium.

The need to ensure the quality assurance of food products across the various stages of production induces food and beverage manufacturers to maintain optimal temperatures to maintain the freshness of their food products. This will increase the demand for temperature sensors, in turn, aiding market growth. Additionally, temperature sensors are increasingly used by the oil and gas industry in reading the temperature of machine drills to eliminate the possibility of machine overheating or break down due to high temperatures, which will also drive the growth of the non-optical sensors market in the coming years.

The global Non-Optical Sensors market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Non-Optical Sensors volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Non-Optical Sensors market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

ABB

Analog Devices

Delphi Automotive

Emerson

General Electric

Melexis Microelectronic Integrated Systems

MEMSI

Maxim Integrated

Schneider Electric

Siemens

Allegro MicroSystems

Infineon Technologies

Micronas Semiconductor

Robert Bosch

Honeywell

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Temperature sensors

Pressure sensors

Magnetic field sensors

Inertial sensors

Segment by Application

Automotive

Consumer electronics

Chemical

Defense

Industrial

Others

