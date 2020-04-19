Global Oil Tempered Spring Wire Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Oil Tempered Spring Wire market.

Oil Tempered Spring Wire is a cold drawn, heat treated wire. The process of tempering increases the strength and hardness of the wire without making the wire more brittle. Tempering makes oil tempered wire perfect for springs and wire forms.

This oil tempered wire have excellent properties as spring material, and is used as various springs for the automobile such as the valve springs of the engine, the clutch springs, the transmission springs, and the suspension springs.

Oil tempered spring steel wire was originally developed in Sweden, and then Japan became the major country in producing it. For now, Japan and some Europe countries are still the leader of the industry.

In recent years, Chinas oil tempered spring steel wire manufacturing enterprises have developed rapidly, for the demand is growing. There are many domestic companies entering into Wind Turbine Tower manufacturing industry.

This report focuses on Oil Tempered Spring Wire volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Oil Tempered Spring Wire market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Suzuki Garphyttan

Kiswire

KOBELCO

POSCO

NETUREN

BAOSTEEL

Shanghai NETUREN

Zhengzhou Sinosteel

Bekaert

Haina Special Steel

Sugita

Sumitomo (SEI)

Jiangsu Shenwang

Jiangsu Jinji

American Spring Wire

Tianjin Kay Jill

Suncall

Hunan Shuangwei

Tianjin Dihua

PENGG AUSTRIA

Nanjing Soochow

Shinko Wire

Shougang Special Steel

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

High Fatigue Wire

Medium Fatigue Wire

Other Wire

Segment by Application

Valve Spring

Suspension Spring

Other Spring

