Global Overactive Bladder (OAB) Therapeutics Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Overactive bladder is a medical syndrome, defined by urinary incontinence usually characterized by high urine frequency or nocturia. The common symptoms of OAB includes urgency, high urinary frequency and urge incontinence. Anticholinergic agents are considered as the first line treatment for overactive bladder disorders. Flavoxate, oxybutynin, tolterodine are some of the generic drugs used for the treatment of overactive bladder. These drugs acts by antagonizing cholinergic receptors that provides the relief from the frequent urination.

Increasing population diagnosed with overactive bladder disorder coupled with aging population will drive the growth of this market. Furthermore, manufacturers are continuously increasing their research and development expenditure to develop novel drugs such as neuromuscular blocking agents with innovative mechanism of actions. This factor will provide healthy platform to develop this market and hence drives the market growth.

The global Overactive Bladder (OAB) Therapeutics market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Overactive Bladder (OAB) Therapeutics volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Overactive Bladder (OAB) Therapeutics market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Allergan

Astellas Pharma

Hisamitsu Pharmaceutical

Pfizer

Ferring

GlaxoSmithKline

Ion Channel Innovations

Kwang Dong Pharmaceutical

Lanzhou Institute of Biological Products

Merck

ONO Pharmaceutical

Sanofi

Tengion

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Anticholinergic Agents

Beta-3 Adrenoreceptor Agonists

Segment by Application

Hosptial

Clinci

Other

