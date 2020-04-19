Global Radiation-Hardened Electronics Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Radiation-Hardened Electronics market.

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Radiation-Hardened Electronics Market 2019-2026. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Radiation-Hardened Electronics market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

“The ongoing Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic is re-shaping everything from global economies to product categories, pricing, and stock availability to the consumer behavior. The final report is updated to address the impact of COVID-19 on the Radiation-Hardened Electronics market.

Trusted Business Insights is tracking mining/oil and gas, transportation, employment services, travel arrangements, and the leisure and hospitality sector closely as they are likely to be the hardest-hit sectors. Utilities, local pharma, diagnostics, consumer goods and durables, agro chem and fertilizers, and telecommunications are the sectors that will be weathering the COVID-19 storm and most likely come out relatively unscathed. Interdependencies of sectors are factored in our research report on the Radiation-Hardened Electronics market.”

Radiation hardening is the act of making electronic components and systems resistant to damage or malfunctions caused by ionizing radiation (particle radiation and high-energy electromagnetic radiation)

The radiation-hardened electronics market for the radiation hardening by design (RHBD) is expected to be the fastest-growing market by 2023. The RHBD technique is expected to have good opportunities in the near future as it can provide immunity from total-dose and single-event effects in commercially produced circuitry. The defense & space industries mostly use RHBD memories, microcontrollers, and ASICs in their applications and it also has a wide scope in military applications.

North America held the largest share of the radiation-hardened electronics market in 2017. The high growth of the market in this region can be attributed to the increasing demand for rad-hard products owing to the presence of a large number of rad-hard component manufacturers as well as top private & government space institutes in North America.

The global Radiation-Hardened Electronics market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Radiation-Hardened Electronics volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Radiation-Hardened Electronics market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Honeywell Aerospace

Bae Systems

Texas Instruments

STMicroelectronics

Atmel

Microsemi

Xilinx

Cobham

VPT

Data Device Corporation

Linear Technology

Ridgetop

Vorago Technologies

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Radiation Hardening by Design (RHBD)

Radiation Hardening by Process (RHBP)

Segment by Application

Space (Satellite)

Aerospace & Defense

Nuclear Power Plant

