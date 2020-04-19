Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Sprinkler Systems market.

The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Sprinkler Systems market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Global Sprinkler Systems Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

"The ongoing Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic is re-shaping everything from global economies to product categories, pricing, and stock availability to the consumer behavior. The final report is updated to address the impact of COVID-19 on the Sprinkler Systems market.

Trusted Business Insights is tracking mining/oil and gas, transportation, employment services, travel arrangements, and the leisure and hospitality sector closely as they are likely to be the hardest-hit sectors. Utilities, local pharma, diagnostics, consumer goods and durables, agro chem and fertilizers, and telecommunications are the sectors that will be weathering the COVID-19 storm and most likely come out relatively unscathed. Interdependencies of sectors are factored in our research report on the Sprinkler Systems market.”

Sprinkler systems are widely used with a view to combat increasing water stress across the globe, by efficient water management. The high returns on investment obtained by the producers, coupled with the low labor force associated with these systems increases its adoption in the agricultural sector.

The rising scarcity of water is the primary driver for the growth of the market. Demographic changes due to industrialization and rapid urbanization have resulted in unsustainable economic practices and degradation of natural resources. These factors have led to many problems across the globe, one of them being the shortage of water. The growing need for water coupled with significant water management issues is making water an expensive resource, forcing governments in various regions to put regulations on consumption of water.

North America dominated the global sprinkler systems market and accounted for a market share of over 43%, with the US being one of the largest contributors in this region. The landscaping of yards and outdoor spaces to provide aesthetic appeal to commercial and residential spaces for official as well as recreational activities has gained considerable momentum in the US. This will further drive the sprinkler system market in North America.

The global Sprinkler Systems market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Sprinkler Systems volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Sprinkler Systems market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Jain Irrigation

Netafim

The TORO company

Nelson Irrigation

STHIL

…

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Controllers

Sensors

Valves

Flow Meters

Others

Segment by Application

Commercial

Industrial

Residential

Table of Contents of Global Sprinkler Systems Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

