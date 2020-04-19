Global Surface Water Sports Equipment Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Surface Water Sports Equipment market.

The recreational water sports market has been growing significantly over the last few years, providing a novel business opportunity to many coastal cities as well as regions that have water bodies like rivers or lakes. Most countries have such water sporting activities in small units that are fragmented and hence, do not always have the necessary investments to grow

The growing interest in active outdoor recreational activity and the rising number of water sports enthusiasts are expected to be the major growth drivers for the Americas, which is expected to continue leading the market over the next five years. The presence of a large number outdoor sports enthusiasts and water sporting sites across Europe make it the second-largest revenue contributor to the global water sports equipment market. France and Germany are the leading contributors to the market in Europe. APAC is one of the fastest-growing regions in the global water sports equipment market. South Korea and Australia are the prime markets for water sports equipment in the region, along with other prominent sites in Indonesia, Hong Kong, Taiwan, Thailand, and Singapore.

The global Surface Water Sports Equipment market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Surface Water Sports Equipment volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Surface Water Sports Equipment market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

naishsurfing

OBrien

Belassi

Vanguard Inflatables

Airhead SUP Accessories

…

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Paddle Sports Equipment

Board Sports Equipment

Others

Segment by Application

Hypermarkets and Supermarkets

Sport Goods Specialty Stores

Online Retails

Others

