Global Swim and Multisport Watch Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

The sports watch is also called a sports watch. It can establish a Bluetooth connection with the mobile phone and transmit the sports data of the wearer to the mobile phone.

One of the major drivers for this market is Product innovation, promotion, and branding. Over the recent years, many vendors have come up with innovative products and technologically advanced products to enhance the sales of swim watches. Rapid advances in technology like the Internet of Things (IoT) has led to the development of GPS-enabled smart watches, which provide connectivity to multiple devices through swim watches.

The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is Growing online and omnichannel retail. Globally e-commerce is growing each year with more consumers opting for the convenience of online shopping. Online retail is the fastest growing sector of the global retail market. E-retailing of several products including swim and multisport watches is also gaining popularity because it is a time-saving and cost-effective process of purchasing products. Online shopping through smart devices has gained popularity over recent years due to high penetration of Internet services, improved economic conditions, and upgradation of purchase, and delivery options with the emergence of m-commerce.

This report focuses on Swim and Multisport Watch volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Swim and Multisport Watch market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

CASIO COMPUTER

Garmin

SUUNTO

Swimovate

Timex Group

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Multisport Watches

Swim Watches

Segment by Application

Online Channel

Offline Channel

