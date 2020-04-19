Global Truck Trailers Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Truck Trailers market.

Truck Trailers are non-automotive freight vehicles that are to be drawn by motor trucks. The truck trailer manufacturing industry comprises establishments primarily engaged in manufacturing truck trailers, truck trailer chassis, cargo container chassis, detachable trailer bodies, and detachable trailer chassis for sale separately.

The usage of fiber laser in manufacturing of truck trailers is a major trend in the truck trailer manufacturing industry. It is proven that usage of fiber laser doubles the productivity of trailer manufacturers metal cutting process. The advantage truck trailer manufacturers have by using fiber laser is that they can have a higher extent of in-house control over trailer production and save the expense of putting work out to sheet metal subcontractors. Another advantage is that they can optimize the processes of prototyping and design processes and bring new products to market faster. Yet another advantage of the fiber laser is that machining is much faster, while being cost-effective. Trailer manufacturer Indespension, at its factory in Bolton, Lancashire, England, replaced its ageing CO2 laser-powered machine with a with a Bystronic ByStar Fiber 6520 fiber laser profiling center, after which their productivity doubled.

The global Truck Trailers market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Truck Trailers volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Truck Trailers market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Great Dane

Utility Trailer Manufacturing

Vanguard National Trailer

Fontaine Trailer

Wabash

…

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Automobile Trailers

Boat Trailers

Logging Trailers

Others

Segment by Application

Manufacture

Industriay

Others

