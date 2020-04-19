Personal Floatation Devices (PFDs) Growth, Trends, Absolute Opportunity and Value Chain 2019-2020
Further, the report also takes into account the impact of the novel COVID-19 pandemic on the Personal Floatation Devices (PFDs) market and offers a clear assessment of the projected market fluctuations during the forecast period.
Global Personal Floatation Devices (PFDs) market report on the basis of market players
The report examines each Personal Floatation Devices (PFDs) market player according to its market share, production footprint, and growth rate. SWOT analysis of the players (strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats) has been covered in this report. Further, the Personal Floatation Devices (PFDs) market study depicts the recent launches, agreements, R&D projects, and business strategies of the market players including
The following manufacturers are covered:
The Coleman
Absolute Outdoor
Aqua Lung
Kent Sporting Goods
LALIZAS
International Safety Product
Hydrodynamic Industrial
Johnson Outdoors Watercraft
Erez
Galvanisers
Supreme in Safety Services
United Moulders
Hutchwilco
Marine Rescue Technologies
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Segment by Type
by Product Type
Offshore Lifejacket
Near-Shore Buoyant Vest
Flotation Aid
Throw Able Device
Others
by Actuation
Manually Activated
Automatically Activated
Segment by Application
Passenger and Aircraft Crew
Commercial Vessel
Government & Military
Water Sporting
