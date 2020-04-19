Potential impact of coronavirus outbreak on Digital Health Market: Opportunities and Forecast Assessment, 2019-2027

Analysis Report on Digital Health Market

A report on global Digital Health market has hit stands. This study is based on different aspects like segments, growth rate, revenue, leading players, regions, and forecast. The overall market is getting bigger at an increased pace due to the invention of the new dynamism, which is making rapid progress.

COVID-19 Impact on Digital Health Market

Adapting to the recent novel COVID-19 pandemic, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global Digital Health market is included in the present report. The influence of the novel coronavirus pandemic on the growth of the Digital Health market is analyzed and depicted in the report.

The global Digital Health market segment by manufacturers include

Companies Mentioned in the Report

The report also profiles major players in the Digital Health market based on various attributes such as company overview, financial overview, SWOT analysis, key business strategies, product portfolio, and recent developments. Key companies profiled in the report include Agfa-Gevaert N.V., Cerner Corporation, Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc., McKesson Corporation, Philips Healthcare, GE Healthcare, Siemens Healthineers, Epic Systems Corporation, Truven Health Analytics (an IBM Company), Alphabet Inc. and Qualcomm Inc.

The global Digital Health market has been segmented as follows:

By Product Type

Healthcare Information Systems Clinical Solutions EHR/EMR Clinical Decision Support System (CDSS) Computerized Physician Order Entry (CPOE) mHealth Connected Medical Devices mHealth Applications Fitness Apps Medical reference Wellness Medical Condition Management Nutrition Remote Consultation Reminders and alerts Diagnostics Others mHealth Services Telehealth Population Health Management Others Non-Clinical Solutions

Wearable Devices Diagnostic and monitoring devices Digital Therapeutic Devices Pain management devices Rehabilitation devices Respiratory therapy devices Insulin Pumps



By Component

Hardware

Software

Services

By End User

B2C Patients Caregivers

B2B Providers Payers Employers Pharmaceutical Companies Others



By Geography

North America U.S. Canada

Europe U.K. Germany France Italy Spain Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East

Africa

