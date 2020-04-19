The Economic Impact of Coronavirus on Roller Shades Market Geography Analysis 2019-2031

In this report, the global Roller Shades market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is projected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% during the period 2019 to 2025.

Key players in the roller shades market has a key focus on increasing material quality of roller shades quality to enhance company’s revenue in terms of value. In addition, increasing inclination of customers towards specific shades use for specific purpose has inspired key plyers to launch variety of roller shades in the market for attracting customers from all domains. This factors has helped key players to witness a significant growth in terms of volume. Key players in the roller shades market are focusing on offering roller shades which are made up of natural material. Furthermore, the trend of environment-friendly roller shades is expected to boost the growth of roller shades market in terms of value.

Opportunities for Roller Shades Market

Companies are increasing their manufacturing of roller shades made up of natural material instead of synthetic due to increasing demand of natural material based roller shades by end-user. Moreover, manufacturing of organic roller shades is expected to be new opportunity fulling sales of roller shades during the forecast period.

Global Roller Shades Market: Market Segmentation

On the basis of product type the global roller shades market has been segmented as –

Blackout roller shades

Light filtering roller shades

Sunscreen roller shades

Other Product Types

On the basis of fabric/material type the global roller shades market has been segmented as –

Natural

Synthetic

On the basis of mode of operation, the global roller shades market has been segmented as –

Automated

Semi-automated

Manual

On the basis of the end-use, the global roller shades market has been segmented as

Commercial

Residential

On the basis of price range, the global roller shades market has been segmented as –

Mass

Premium

On the basis of distribution channel, the global roller shades market has been segmented as –

Online Sales Channel

Independent Small Stores

Hypermarkets/Supermarkets

Specialty Stores

Wholesalers/Distributors

Other Sales Channel

Global Roller Shades Market: Key Players

Some of the key players operating in the global roller shades market are Springs Window Fashions, Solarfective Products Limited, Qmotion Shades Schenker Storen AG, Persianas Canet S.A, Nien Made Enterprise Co. Ltd., Mechoshade Systems LLC., Lutron Electronics Company, Legrand, Hunter Douglas NV Lafayette Venetian Blind Inc., Griesser AG, Ching Feng Home Fashions Co., Ltd., TOSO Company Limited, SWFcontract, and Blinds to Go, Levolor Inc. among others. These players are expected to positively influence growth of the roller shades market during the forecast period.

Roller Shades Market: Regional Outlook

East Asia and South Asia together are expected to hold the highest share in the global roller shades market due to high number of households in the region. Furthermore, Chinese manufacturers of blinds and shades are involved in manufacturing innovative products with economic prices to attract customer across the globe. Key manufacturers in North America are principally engaged in roller shades automation to cater the surge for home automation by customers. In addition, new trend of home construction with inbuilt blind and shades is fueling growth of the roller shades market in North America. Europe is expected to witness a moderate growth in the global roller shades market. However, increasing spending on premium products pertaining to the home decoration in Europe is positively influencing growth of the roller shades market in the region. Increasing awareness towards benefits of roller shades is witnessing significant growth of roller shades market in Latin America and Middle East & Africa.

