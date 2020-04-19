Thermal & Inkjet Disc Printers Market 2019 Analysis, Opportunities and Forecast To 2023

Thermal & Inkjet Disc Printers Market report 2018, discusses various factors driving or restraining the market, which will help the future market to grow with promising CAGR. The Thermal & Inkjet Disc Printers Market research Reports offers an extensive collection of reports on different markets covering crucial details. The report studies the competitive environment of the Thermal & Inkjet Disc Printers Market is based on company profiles and their efforts on increasing product value and production.

COVID-19 Impact on Thermal & Inkjet Disc Printers Market

Adapting to the recent novel COVID-19 pandemic, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global Thermal & Inkjet Disc Printers market is included in the present report. The influence of the novel coronavirus pandemic on the growth of the Thermal & Inkjet Disc Printers market is analyzed and depicted in the report.

By Market Players:

Market Segmentation

By Printer Type

Thermal disc printers Direct thermal printing Thermal retransfer & dye-sublimation printing Ribbon type (monochrome black, colour and photo)

Inkjet disc printers Continuous ink technology Drop on demand technology Head design (Fixed head and Replaceable head)



By Region

United States

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Japan

Market forecast

The thermal disc printer sub-segment was valued US$ 418.3 Mn in 2015 and is anticipated to register a CAGR of -2.5% during the forecast period. The inkjet disc printer sub-segment was valued at US$ 511.3 Mn in 2015 and is anticipated to register a CAGR of -3.4% during the forecast period. The U.S., Europe and Japan thermal disc printers market was valued at US$ 418.3 Mn in 2015 and is anticipated to reach a market value of US$ 320.2 Mn by 2026 end. Revenue from the market is projected to decrease by 20% between 2015 and 2026. The U.S., Europe and Japan inkjet disc printer market was valued at US$ 511.3 Mn in 2015 and is expected to reach US$ 353.0 Mn by 2026.

Key market players

Some of the key market players identified across the U.S., Europe and Japan thermal and inkjet disc printers value chain are Rimage and Formats Unlimited (MF Digital) that are operating in both the thermal printing and inkjet disc printing market. TEAC America Inc. and Microboards Technology are specifically operating in the thermal disc printers market while Seiko Epson Corporation and Primera Technologies Inc. are specifically operating in the inkjet disc printers market.

