What is the Future Scope of CBCT Dental Imaging Market amidst COVID-19?

CBCT Dental Imaging Market

Cone beam computed tomography or CBCT is special type of x-ray tools used when the regular dental or the facial x-rays are not adequate. The technology is generally used to produce the three dimensional (3-D) images of teeth, nerve pathways, soft tissues, and bone in single scan. The CBCT imaging industry is rising rapidly. The growing use of the 3D radiographic imaging in the orthodontics and growing adoption of CBCT imaging by the dental professionals has enhanced the revenue share of this market.

Market Segmentation

By Detectors

Flat Panel Detectors

Image Intensifiers

By Application

Orthodontic

Dental Implant

Endodontic

Others

By Geography

North America US Canada

Europe UK Germany France Italy Spain Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific Japan China India Australia South Korea Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA Brazil Saudi Arabia UAE Rest of LAMEA



Segment Overview

Institutes including Inland Institute Oral and the Maxillofacial Surgery are utilizing full-craniofacial cone-beam CT technology for the highly accurate 3D radiographic images, which will help in diagnosing, planning and treating various oral and maxillofacial surgery. Increasing use of the CBCT for the oral & maxillofacial surgery is propelling the market for the global CBCT dental imaging. Furthermore, increasing use of CBCT in the orthodontic diagnosis and the treatment along with the increasing adoption of technique CBCT by various healthcare professionals is expected to support the market growth. On the other hand, deficiency of awareness for use of advanced technologies and the risk of ionizing energies for the children and teens are projected to hamper market growth.

Regional Overview

U.S., India and Europe CBCT market has been characterised on the basis of type of the detector which comprises of image intensifier and flat panel detectors. Further, based on application the market is divided into dental implants, orthodontics, endodontics, and others. Similarly, based on end users the market is segmented into academic and research institutes, hospitals & dental clinics and others.

The rising utilization of 3D radiographic imaging in orthodontics industry coupled with the growing implementation of CBCT by the dentists has improved the growth of North American CBCT market. The key factors affecting the growth of the market include rising pervasiveness of the dental issue, for instance, rising implantation of dental administrations systems, malocclusion, increasing pattern of cosmetic dentistry and various others.

Competitor overview

Some of the major players in the market are: Carestream Health, Dentsply Sirona, FONA Dental, S.R.O., Gendex, Imaging Sciences International, LLC, J.MORITA MFG.CORP., KaVo Dental GmbH, NewTom, Planmeca OY, Prexion, Sinclair Dental/Dentaire, SOREDEX, Vatech Networks, and others.

Key Players

Carestream Health Dentsply Sirona FONA Dental, S.R.O., Gendex, Imaging Sciences International, LLC J.MORITA MFG.CORP. KaVo Dental GmbH NewTom, Planmeca OY, Prexion Sinclair Dental/Dentaire SOREDEX Vatech Networks

