What is the Future Scope of Glucose Tolerance Test Market amidst COVID-19?

Glucose Tolerance Test Market, By Product (Blood Glucose Testing Kits, Others), By Indications (Diabetes, Insulin Resistance) By End User (Hospital, Diagnostic Clinics, Home) opportunities and forecast 2020-2026

A glucose tolerance measures how well body’s cells is capable to absorb glucose, sugar, after patient consume given amount of sugar. Specialists and doctor use fasting blood sugar and haemoglobin A1C values to detect type I and type II diabetes, and the pre-diabetes whereas glucose tolerance exam can be used. Doctors primarily use glucose tolerance test to diagnose the gestational diabetes in patients.

The aspects that are expected to propel growth of global glucose tolerance test market include growing prevalence and occurrence of diabetes mellitus (DM), novelty in technology, investigation funding in diabetes treatment and diagnosis, and rising awareness and screening for the diabetes mellitus. Though, the stringent reimbursement and the insurance policies in various developing nations, coupled with high-cost of diagnosis and treatment of diabetes are expected to hamper the market development in coming future.

Market Segmentation

By Type

Blood Glucose Testing Kit

Others

By Indications



Diabetes

Insulin Resistance

Gestational Diabetes

Reactive Hypoglycaemia

By End User



Diagnostic Clinics

Home

Hospitals

By Geography



North America US Canada

Europe UK Germany France Italy Spain Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific Japan China India Australia South Korea Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA Brazil Saudi Arabia UAE Rest of LAMEA



Segment Overview

Rising incidence and prevalence of diabetes mellitus, research funding in the diabetes diagnosis and treatment, technological innovations, and the awareness and screening for diabetes mellitus are factors that propels the growth of market. For instance, As per WHO, in 2016, almost 1.6 million deaths were caused by diabetes globally. Also, according to diabetes prevalence figures proposed by Australian Bureau of Statistics, over than 5.1% of Australian population diagnosed with the diabetes in 2016.

Many government and private associations in the developed and developing countries are contributing towards the diabetes prevention and research programs. Numerous researchers have founded new devices to treat and diagnose diabetes that on their own have noteworthy market potential. The foremost aim of these organizations is to encourage and support research in field of diabetes with rapid diffusion of assimilated knowledge to facilitate application. The expenditure on the diabetes care research eventually leads to healthcare delivery.

Regional Overview

The North America is likely to rule the market owing to the increasing prevalence of the diabetes mellitus, well-developed technology, and also high healthcare expenditure. As per the American Diabetes Association, closely 30 million Americans are currently dealing with diabetes and each 21 seconds one individual is diagnosed with the disease.

The European market has been the second largest market for the glucose tolerance Test. The Europe has been further divided into Germany, Italy, Spain, France, UK, and the rest of Europe. Europe holds second largest market share owing to the increasing administration support for research and development, strong healthcare infrastructure, and the presence of geriatric population.

Competitor overview

In Jan 2016, company, Panasonic Healthcare Holdings, Co., Ltd declared completion of Panasonic Healthcare’s acquisition of the Bayer AG’s Diabetes Care business.

In Sep 2016, market leader, Abbott received approval from U.S. Food and Drug Administration for FreeStyle Libre Pro system.

Key Players

Panasonic, Dexcom, Inc., Abbott Laboratories, F. Hoffman-La Roche Ltd, LifeScan, Inc., Sanofi, Medtronic PLC

