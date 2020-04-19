World coronavirus Dispatch: Audio Communication Monitoring Market 2019 by Services, Solution, Application, Business Analysis, Currents Trends, Statistics, and Investment Opportunities to 2024

The latest study on the Audio Communication Monitoring market presented by MRRSE is a valuable source of data for market participants vying to establish a strong foothold in the current Audio Communication Monitoring market landscape. The thorough assessment of the Audio Communication Monitoring market provides domestic as well as international market players a clear picture of the prospective growth opportunities in various regions.

The report suggests that the Audio Communication Monitoring market is expected to reach a market value of ~US$ XX in 2019 and likely to grow at a CAGR of ~XX% during the forecast period (2019-2029). The leading factors that are likely to impact the growth of the Audio Communication Monitoring market through the assessment period are thoroughly discussed in the report.

On the basis of application, enterprise employee monitoring segment is estimated to exhibit a CAGR of 15.9% in the forecast period, and hold a market share of 37.9% in 2028. Audio communication monitoring market in Latin America is expected to witness the highest growth in the global market owing to the increasing number of operating BPOs in the region, and increasing risk and compliance management across verticals in the region.

Some popular vendors contributing towards audio communication monitoring are Cisco Systems, Inc., International Business Machines (IBM) Corporation, NICE Systems Ltd., Nexidia Inc., Nuance Communication, Inc., Tata Communications Ltd., Intelligent Voice, Nectar Services Corporation, Fonetic, and Ameyo.

In 2015, Intelligent Voice partnered with Castel to deliver speech analytic capabilities to contact centers by using Intelligent Voice’s GPU-powered software that takes over 240000 monitored calls each day on premise.

In 2018, Nectar Services partnered with Plantronics to build an Ear-to-Ear (e2e) solution that allows enterprises and carriers to track call quality across core networks, the internet/intranet and to agents answering phones.

COVID-19 Impact on Audio Communication Monitoring Market

Adapting to the recent novel COVID-19 pandemic, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global Audio Communication Monitoring market is included in the present report. The influence of the novel coronavirus pandemic on the growth of the Audio Communication Monitoring market is analyzed and depicted in the report.

